Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9

Patna Pirates will take on Gujarat Giants in Match 113 of the Pro Kabbadi League on Friday. Neeraj Kumar-led Patna Pirates are coming into this match after losing a close encounter U.P. Yoddhas. In fact, they have only won one out of their last four matches in the tournament. Patna Pirates would very much like a win against Gujarat Giants and climb up on the points table. Although Patna cannot progress to the knockout round, they would still want to finish their campaign on a high. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants finally ended their humiliating losing streak and stunned Puneri Paltan in their last match. Parteek Dahiya played very well for Gujarat against Puneri Paltan. Gujarat will again rely on him on Friday. But the likes of Mahendra Rajput and captain Chandran Ranjit will also have to step up if Gujarat is to put together a string of victories.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be played on December 2.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Patna Pirates Probable Starting 7: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Monu

Gujarat Giants Probable Starting 7: Sandeep Kandola, Rinku Narwal, Arkam Shaikh, Parteek Dahiya, Shankar Gadai, Mahendra Rajput, Chandran Ranjit

