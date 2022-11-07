Patna Pirates failed to start the ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League on a convincing note after failing to register a win in their first five matches. However, Patna Pirates scripted a resounding comeback in the league and won their last three games. The three-time Pro Kabaddi League champions will now aim to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they will be in action tonight. In their next Pro Kabaddi League match, Patna Pirates will be up against Haryana Steelers. The encounter will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Patna Pirates, with 28 points under their belt, currently occupy the 10th spot in the standings.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have been unbeaten in their last four games. In their last Pro Kabaddi League fixture, Haryana Steelers had played out a 36-36 draw against UP Yoddhas.

After clinching four wins and four draws, Haryana Steelers are now placed in the ninth position on the points table.

Ahead of today’s PKL match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers; here is all you need to know:

What date PKL 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will be played?

The PKL 2022-23 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will take place on November 7, Monday.

Where will the PKL 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers be played?

The match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

What time will the PKL 2022-23 match Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers begin?

The match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match?

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers PKL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match?

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Possible lineup:

Patna Pirates Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Haryana Steelers Predicted Starting Line-up: Manjeet, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Meetu Sharma, Rakesh Narwal, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitin Rawal

