Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

An enthralling match will be on the cards on Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League as the Patna Pirates take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

On Monday, the Jaipur Pink Panthers trounced U Mumba 42-39 in Pune, thanks to an inspired and captivating performance by their raiders. Arjun Deshwal’s 15 raid points and Ankush’s 5 tackle points contributed to their hard-fought triumph.

The Panthers look formidable and sit comfortably in second place in the points table. They have bagged seven wins out of their eleven games and have looked dominant in this edition of the Kabbadi league.

Meanwhile, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s brilliant performance led Patna Pirates to a 41-32 triumph against the Haryana Steelers on Monday evening. While the in-form raider Sachin amassed 13 raid points, the Iranian defender Chiyaneh made life difficult for the Steelers and accumulated 6 points in the process. The Pirates will now want to carry their momentum forward and secure a big win against Jaipur.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played on Friday, November 11.

Where will the matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

What time will the matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Possible Starting lineup:

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri

