Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

Read More Follow all the live updates of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers with our live blog.The action shifts to Patna in the fourth leg of Season 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 as home team Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 33 at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Friday. With the home crowd behind them, Patna Pirates will look to get back to winning ways following a 31-35 loss to Telugu Titans in their previous game. Oct 26, 2018 9:03 pm (IST) Both teams were at the bottom of their respective zones at the start of their match, but this win has pushed Patna Pirates up to the second position while Jaipur still languish at the bottom. Oct 26, 2018 9:02 pm (IST) And there you have it. Patna Pirates have won the first match on their home ground with style, as they come out victorious in the end with a score of 41-30. Oct 26, 2018 9:00 pm (IST) Another small time out was taken here, and just about one minute is remaining here. Oct 26, 2018 8:59 pm (IST) We've seen it so often in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League, where the team which gains the early lead inevitably ends up having the advantage through th match. This match is proving to be the same story. Oct 26, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) The score is now 39-28 to Patna Pirates, and under two minutes are remaining. Barring a collapse, it's not looking impossible for Jaipur Pink Panthers to make a comeback here. Oct 26, 2018 8:56 pm (IST) Jaipur Pink Panthers have made a challenge here appealing that the Patna Raider was out, but the review was unsuccessful and the point remains with Patna Pirates. Oct 26, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) Patna Pirates are just playing the waiting game here, as time is really not of the essence for them at the moment. Pardeep Narwal goes in for a raid and just winds the clock down. Oct 26, 2018 8:52 pm (IST) With just about four minutes remaining in the encounter and Patna Pirates leading by 12 points, this is a tough match for Jaipur to come back into. After the resumption of play, it is vital that they make a good start or list losing yet another game this season. Oct 26, 2018 8:50 pm (IST) The score now reads 38-26 to Patna Pirates, and a time-out has been called for. Oct 26, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) Vikas Jaglan gets a green card for pulling the jersey of a Jaipur Pink Panthers player. That's the second green card that a Patna player has gotten tonight. Oct 26, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) And Anup Kumar gathers three points from his raid! This is a good start for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final stages of the match, and the score now reads 35-25 to Patna Pirates. Panthers with the chance of making a comeback here. Oct 26, 2018 8:46 pm (IST) After the break and with about eight minutes to go in the match, Pardeep Narwal attempts a raid but Jaipur shut him down and gain a point. Oct 26, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) The green card has been handed over here to the Patna Pirates. They'll need to be careful here and not let the lead slip out of their hands. Oct 26, 2018 8:39 pm (IST) An unsuccessful raid here by Selvamani K, as Patna still maintain the lead here. The score reads 27-21 to Patna Pirates. Oct 26, 2018 8:39 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal has nine raid points to his name in this match so far, and he makes it point number 10 with another successful raid. And with that, he has the most number of super 10's in the league. Oct 26, 2018 8:37 pm (IST) Anup Kumar is raiding once again and nothing less than a super tackle was needed by Jaipur here, but Kumar chooses to play it safe and goes back into his half without initiating any contact. Oct 26, 2018 8:34 pm (IST) The second half has started and Anup Kumar is in stellar form as usual. Not once has he been caught out while raiding in this match, and he's been out only while defending. Oct 26, 2018 8:25 pm (IST) It's half-time here, and the score now reads 22-15 to Patna Pirates. Oct 26, 2018 8:24 pm (IST) What form the home team has been in so far! They lead 14-20 and have not given Jaipur Pink Panthers much breathing space. Multiple empty raids have defined this match, but it's been played at such a high pace and tempo that 34 points have already been registered cumulatively. Oct 26, 2018 8:21 pm (IST) Ajinkya Pawar of Jaipur Pink Panthers was extremely close to executing a successful do-or-die raid but the Patna defence is alert to the threat and pushes him out of the playing area. Oct 26, 2018 8:17 pm (IST) 11' ALL-OUT! WE ARE BACK HOME! 💚



PAT 15 - 9 JAI#PirateHamla #PATvJAI pic.twitter.com/IITFZMIBb1 — Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) October 26, 2018 Oct 26, 2018 8:16 pm (IST) After Anup Kumar of Jaipur Pink panthers got a green card, Jaipur Pink Panthers are all out and Patna have raced into a 10-15 lead. Oct 26, 2018 8:14 pm (IST) A supe raid once again by Pardeep Narwal! He's shown his true colours as soon as he arrived in Patna, and looks like he is back to his best. The score reads 11-8 to Patna Pirates. Oct 26, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) Ajinkya Pawar of Pink Panthers executes a neat raid and grabs one point from Patna Pirates. Oct 26, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) What a raid by Pardeep Narwal! But the Jaipur defence has erred here as they go in too hot and do not end up grabbing Pardeep strongly at all. Four points to Patna Pirates, and the scores are now locked at 6-6. Oct 26, 2018 8:08 pm (IST) Patna Pirates earn another point, the defender for the home team absolutely slams the Jaipur raider to the side and prevents him from going back into his own lair. The home side is showing intent here. Oct 26, 2018 8:07 pm (IST) The first couple of raids have been executed without many points being earned, but on the third raid here, the first point goes to Patna Pirates. Oct 26, 2018 8:05 pm (IST) Patna Pirates are on the first raid here. Oct 26, 2018 8:03 pm (IST) The much awaited encounter between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers is just about to begin! Toss currently happening. Oct 26, 2018 7:58 pm (IST) Captain Cool @IamAnupK leads us as the Panthers take to the mat! The match will begin shortly! Stay tuned to this space for more! 😉#PATvJAI #RoarForPanthers #JaiHanuman — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) October 26, 2018 Load More

After their 25-29 loss to Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to up their ante when they take on the defending champions in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week contest.



Head-to-head: Patna Pirates 7-4 Jaipur Pink Panthers



Patna Pirates won two games against U.P. Yoddha, scoring 43 points in both, before their loss to Telugu Titans. Skipper Pardeep Narwal has led the way for them scoring 46 points from 4 games. He has been ably supported by youngster Manjeet in the offence. Jaideep and Vijay have been brilliant in defence and will look to put in another good performance against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Patna Pirates will hope their offence and defence both work together as they seek to get back to winning ways and start their home leg on a high.



Jaipur Pink Panthers’ start to their season comprises of winning one and losing two games. But they will be buoyed by the fact that all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda is finding form at the right time. He was their top scorer in both offence and defence in the game against Puneri Paltan, managing a High 5. Corners Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull also put in good performances and Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to see another defensive spectacle from the pair. Captain Anup Kumar is one point away from 500 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi as he seeks to be the 6th player to the landmark.