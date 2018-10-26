Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights - As It Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Follow all the live updates of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers with our live blog.
The action shifts to Patna in the fourth leg of Season 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 as home team Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 33 at the Patliputra Sports Complex on Friday. With the home crowd behind them, Patna Pirates will look to get back to winning ways following a 31-35 loss to Telugu Titans in their previous game.
11' ALL-OUT! WE ARE BACK HOME! 💚— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) October 26, 2018
PAT 15 - 9 JAI#PirateHamla #PATvJAI pic.twitter.com/IITFZMIBb1
Captain Cool @IamAnupK leads us as the Panthers take to the mat! The match will begin shortly! Stay tuned to this space for more! 😉#PATvJAI #RoarForPanthers #JaiHanuman— Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) October 26, 2018
Image: @PatnaPirates/Twitter
After their 25-29 loss to Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers will aim to up their ante when they take on the defending champions in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week contest.
Head-to-head: Patna Pirates 7-4 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Patna Pirates won two games against U.P. Yoddha, scoring 43 points in both, before their loss to Telugu Titans. Skipper Pardeep Narwal has led the way for them scoring 46 points from 4 games. He has been ably supported by youngster Manjeet in the offence. Jaideep and Vijay have been brilliant in defence and will look to put in another good performance against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Patna Pirates will hope their offence and defence both work together as they seek to get back to winning ways and start their home leg on a high.
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ start to their season comprises of winning one and losing two games. But they will be buoyed by the fact that all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda is finding form at the right time. He was their top scorer in both offence and defence in the game against Puneri Paltan, managing a High 5. Corners Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull also put in good performances and Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to see another defensive spectacle from the pair. Captain Anup Kumar is one point away from 500 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi as he seeks to be the 6th player to the landmark.
-
