Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 has opened with a bang as the fans were treated to some high-octane matches in the opening days. The third day of the tournament will also be a triple header with nine big sides in action on Sunday.

The Patna Pirates will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the evening while Telugu Titans clash against the Bengal Warriors in the second. The last match of the day will be contested between the Puneri Paltan and the Bengaluru Bulls. All the matches will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

On the opening day of the league, Jaipur Pink Panthers lost their opener against the U.P Yoddhas in a closely contested match. They ended up on the losing side, trailing by just two points as the match ended 32-34. They will be looking to make a strong comeback against the Patna Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans also were thumped by the Bengaluru Bulls on the first day of the league. The Titans will be looking to dust off their loss and bounce back against the Bengal Warriors.

The last match of the day will be an electrifying encounter. Bengaluru will be riding high on confidence after their comprehensive win against the Titans. They will be eyeing a second win on the trot but will have to bring out their A-game against the will try to make up for their experienced Puneri Paltans.

Sit back and enjoy the high-octane matches on Sunday!

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls will be played on Sunday, October 9.

Where will the matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Sunday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 9:30 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Squad:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Telugu Titans Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, YoungChang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Puneri Paltan Squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurja

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

