Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The first three days of the much anticipated Pro Kabaddi League will be action-packed as the league pits triple headers on the weekend. The Kabbadi fans will be bombarded with a truckload of action as all the teams will take to the mat within three days.

On Saturday, October 8, three enthralling matches will take place in Bengaluru. The Patna Pirates will take on Puneri Paltan while Gujarat Giants clash against the Tamil Thalaivas. The final match of the day will be contested between the Bengal Warriors and the Haryana Steelers.

Puneri Paltan will try to make up for their terrible season last year by starting their season with a victory. They will have to bring out their A-game against the experienced Patna Pirates.

Gujarat Giants have a strong line-up and will be desperate to reign supreme in this edition. They will have to be at their best to edge past a formidable Tamil Thalaivas.

The Bengal Warriors displayed their capabilities in the last edition. They have bolstered their side by adding talented young blood to their side. With a fresh squad, the Warriors will be keen to lay their hands on the coveted title. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers will be no pushovers as they possess some of the most lethal players of the current crop.

Do not miss the enthralling action when all these sides clash for glory!

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will be played on Saturday, October 8.

Where will the matches between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Friday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Gujarat Giants and Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Squad:

Puneri Paltan Predicted Squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurja

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Gujarat Giants Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, YoungChang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

Tamil Thalaivas Squad: Pawan Kumar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Jatin, Himanshu, Narender, Sagar, M. Abishek, Ashish Md. Arif Rabbani, Himanshu Mohit, Sahil, Arpit, SarohaVisvanath V. Thanushan, Laxmamohan K. Abhimanyu

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Haryana Steelers Squad: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal

