Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

It’s time for another triple header in the ninth season of the Pro Kabbadi League. Six juggernauts will square off against one another on Thursday at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall. The first match of the night will pit Patna Pirates against U Mumba, while the second match will pit the Jaipur Pink Panthers against Dabang Delhi. The UP Yoddhas will face the high-flying Puneri Paltan in the final match of the day.

Patna Pirates are currently struggling at the bottom of the table and have not managed to rack up wins in the league. On the contrary, U Mumba have raised their bar significantly and have risen to the top three spots in the league. Raiders Rinku and Ashish have dished out top-drawer performances in U Mumba’s last few outings.

In the second match of the day, defending champions Dabang Delhi will be back in action and will be itching to get back to their winning streak. They have endured a dismal turn of events losing five matches on the trot and falling down the points table. Jaipur Pink Panthers will back themselves to put Delhi’s star players Naveen Kumar and Manjeet under pressure and choke them with another loss on Thursday.

The ultimate match of the day will be an enthralling encounter between the UP Yoddhas and the Puneri Paltan. Yoddhas have secured four wins and as many losses. They will be hoping to pull up their socks and clinch an important win in the context of the league. It has been a meteoric rise for the Puneri Paltans in the league. They have made major strides to climb up to the second spot in the table. Paltans will now be eyeing to go top of the table.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Patna Pirates and U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, and Puneri Paltan will be played on Thursday, November 4.

Where will the matches between Patna Pirates and U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Sunday will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

What time will the matches between Patna Pirates and U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddhas, and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan will begin at 9:30 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

