Patrick Clark Jr aka Velveteen Dream on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Patrick Clark Jr., who goes by the nickname of Velveteen Dream, was dropped by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) last week. Clark’s release came a day after the sports entertainment company cut ties with some major stars from WWE NXT. Following his release from the WWE universe, Clark has finally addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against him. He released a statement via his Instagram handle. The first allegation against Clark came last year after an explicit image of him was posted on Reddit and claims were made that the former WWE star had sent it to an underage boy.

In his statement, Clark claimed that the allegations have derailed his career and ultimately led to his ouster from WWE. “The part that hurt for me was having a personal picture that I’ve used in my personal life, on apps, being used to label me as a predator. I am in no way of the word a predator. This is the first and only time I’ve been accused of any solicitation to anyone,” he said in the statement.

After that, multiple allegations were made against the 25-year-old American wrestler. Following the sexual harassment allegations against Clark, WWE fans started a petition against him. While many fans asked WWE to look into the matter, others asked for his release.

During his stint with WWE, Clark was an integral part of the WWE NXT show. He was often used by WWE in many high priority plots. There were many plots revolving around Clark and his feud with many stars in the WWE. He was among the wrestlers protected by WWE to use in the main event.

However, following the allegations, Clark did not appear on WWE television for five months. Incidentally, he also suffered a back injury during the same period. Clark was used in a feud against Adam Cole following his return to WWE.

He was later withdrawn from the title match following his loss to Cole in a Blackout Brawl match at the WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Cole retained his title WWE NXT Championship title by defeating Clark.

After his loss to Cole, Clark was hardly used by WWE in any high-priority fight. He was also involved in a match against Kushida in August. The duo met each other at the WWE NXT TakeOver: 31 event, where the current WWE Cruiserweight Champion defeated Clark. He was released by WWE on May 20, 2021.

