SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Patrick McEnroe Feeling Fine after Mild Case of Coronavirus

Patrick McEnroe

Patrick McEnroe

Patrick McEnroe took to social media to announce that he has recovered from coronavirus.

  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 11:28 AM IST
Share this:

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

McEnroe, younger brother of seven-times Grand Slam champion John, said he had been tested after experiencing “some minor symptoms” about 10 or 11 days ago.

“My tests just came back positive,” the 53-year-old said on Twitter. “That’s the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%.

“I’m an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I’m doing absolutely fine.”


McEnroe, 53, lives in the metropolitan New York City area, one of the hardest hit cities for the virus in the United States.

He reached a career high ranking of 28 before retiring in 1998, and was later a U.S. Davis Cup captain.

He is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story