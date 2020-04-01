Patrick McEnroe Feeling Fine after Mild Case of Coronavirus

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday.
McEnroe, younger brother of seven-times Grand Slam champion John, said he had been tested after experiencing “some minor symptoms” about 10 or 11 days ago.
“My tests just came back positive,” the 53-year-old said on Twitter. “That’s the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%.
“I’m an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I’m doing absolutely fine.”
Update... pic.twitter.com/5P1diSt98D
— Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) March 31, 2020
McEnroe, 53, lives in the metropolitan New York City area, one of the hardest hit cities for the virus in the United States.
He reached a career high ranking of 28 before retiring in 1998, and was later a U.S. Davis Cup captain.
He is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN.