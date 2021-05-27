Patrick Vieira on What He Feels about Spotify Boss Daniel Ek’s Next Move in Arsenal Drama

Arsenal great Patrick Vieira has insisted that Spotify founder Daniel Ek would continue his pursuit to take over the Gunners. He further stressed that even though Ek’s first bid was rejected by the current Arsenal owners — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) – the Swedish billionaire has no plans to end his interest and would offer another bid soon. To change things for the better at the Emirates Stadium, Ek along with Arsenal legends Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Vieira have teamed up to buy the club from KSE, who have no intention of selling the club.

“He’s definitely going to try again,” Vieira told the ITV Football Show when he was asked about Ek’s plans for Arsenal.

Vieira said that the Spotify boss is a massive Arsenal fan and he is not going anywhere soon. “And obviously, if the club is not for sale there is nothing that he can do. But he’s going to be there and he’s going to wait, and he wants to buy the club,” he added.

Vieira, one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen, said that it is a right for ownership change at Arsenal and if that does not happen then the London side would be in a “difficult position.”

The Frenchman revealed that even today he and other former Arsenal stars involved in Ek’s ‘team’ still watch every match of their team. Vieira added that all these players find it difficult to watch Arsenal lose their position as one of the top teams in the Premier League.

He suggested that for Arsenal to regain their position either Kroenkes would have to get more involved in the day to day affairs or “let somebody else take care of the football club.”

Arsenal finished the 2020-21 season at the 8th spot in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the Europa League by Villarreal in the semifinals.

