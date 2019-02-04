English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
News18 » Other Sports
3-min read
Patriots Beat Rams to Win Sixth Super Bowl Title
The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in the lowest scoring Super Bowl played to capture the National Football League championship for a record-tying sixth time.
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with teammates after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Loading...
The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday in the lowest scoring Super Bowl played to capture the National Football League championship for a record-tying sixth time.
The victory, which moves the Patriots into a share of the all-time mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also a record sixth Super Bowl triumph for Tom Brady, who at 41 became the oldest quarterback to win the championship game.
Brady was joined in the record books by 66-year-old Bill Belichick who becomes the oldest coach to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.
"It's sweet," said Belichick. "Everybody counted us out from the beginning of the season, the mid-season but we're still here."
Brady again orchestrated the victory finally cracking open a tight 3-3 defensive battle late in the fourth quarter when he hit Rob Gronkowski with a 29-yard pass to set up a two-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel.
The Rams looked likely to hit right back when Jared Goff marched Los Angeles into New England territory only to be intercepted on the four-yard line with four minutes to play.
Brady moved in for the kill with another drive to set up kicker Stephen Gostkowski who nailed a 41-yarder with 72 seconds remaining to clinch New England's third Super Bowl since 2015.
Until the final few minutes the most spectacular moment of an uninspiring contest came when the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium's ocular eight-pedal retractable roof opened to a massive roar.
That moment aside fans of attacking football had little to cheer with Gostkowski's 42-yard field goal accounting for all the first half scoring.
The Rams high-powered offence, which averaged nearly 33 points a game during the regular season, failed to fire and managed just 57 total yards and two first downs in the first half and 260 for the game.
Brady, however, had the New England offence on the move ringing up 407 yards of offence but were their own worst enemy committing uncharacteristic errors.
"We had a lot of resolve the last couple of weeks," said Brady, who completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 262 yards. "I wish we had played a little bit better on offense but we won.
"I can't believe it, we are Super Bowl champs."
INTERCEPTED FIRST PASS
For a team that rarely beats themselves the Patriots did a pretty good job of it in the opening quarter when Brady had his first pass intercepted to snuff out a promising scoring drive and then on their next possession Gostkowski missed a 46-yard field goal to squander another opportunity.
It was the first missed field goal inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.
Despite the costly miscues, New England continued to move the ball and Brady dove them to the Los Angeles 24 with the help of a 25-yard pass to Julian Edelman where Gostkowksi atoned for is earlier miss to send the Rams into the break up 3-0.
Edelman pulled in 10 catches for 141 yards to be named the Super Bowl's most valuable player.
"I wasn't focused on that (having an MVP performance)," said Edelman. "I was just trying to have a good week or practice and do my job and sometimes the cookie crumbles that way."
The Rams sputtering offence finally began to get in gear late in the third quarter as Goff engineered a modest 10-play drive that ended with Greg Zuerlein connecting on a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
But points were still hard to come by as two teams reached the final quarter without a touchdown for the first time in a Super Bowl, the six points the fewest ever after three quarters.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The victory, which moves the Patriots into a share of the all-time mark with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was also a record sixth Super Bowl triumph for Tom Brady, who at 41 became the oldest quarterback to win the championship game.
Brady was joined in the record books by 66-year-old Bill Belichick who becomes the oldest coach to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy.
"It's sweet," said Belichick. "Everybody counted us out from the beginning of the season, the mid-season but we're still here."
Brady again orchestrated the victory finally cracking open a tight 3-3 defensive battle late in the fourth quarter when he hit Rob Gronkowski with a 29-yard pass to set up a two-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel.
The Rams looked likely to hit right back when Jared Goff marched Los Angeles into New England territory only to be intercepted on the four-yard line with four minutes to play.
Brady moved in for the kill with another drive to set up kicker Stephen Gostkowski who nailed a 41-yarder with 72 seconds remaining to clinch New England's third Super Bowl since 2015.
Until the final few minutes the most spectacular moment of an uninspiring contest came when the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium's ocular eight-pedal retractable roof opened to a massive roar.
That moment aside fans of attacking football had little to cheer with Gostkowski's 42-yard field goal accounting for all the first half scoring.
The Rams high-powered offence, which averaged nearly 33 points a game during the regular season, failed to fire and managed just 57 total yards and two first downs in the first half and 260 for the game.
Brady, however, had the New England offence on the move ringing up 407 yards of offence but were their own worst enemy committing uncharacteristic errors.
"We had a lot of resolve the last couple of weeks," said Brady, who completed 21 of 35 pass attempts for 262 yards. "I wish we had played a little bit better on offense but we won.
"I can't believe it, we are Super Bowl champs."
INTERCEPTED FIRST PASS
For a team that rarely beats themselves the Patriots did a pretty good job of it in the opening quarter when Brady had his first pass intercepted to snuff out a promising scoring drive and then on their next possession Gostkowski missed a 46-yard field goal to squander another opportunity.
It was the first missed field goal inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season.
Despite the costly miscues, New England continued to move the ball and Brady dove them to the Los Angeles 24 with the help of a 25-yard pass to Julian Edelman where Gostkowksi atoned for is earlier miss to send the Rams into the break up 3-0.
Edelman pulled in 10 catches for 141 yards to be named the Super Bowl's most valuable player.
"I wasn't focused on that (having an MVP performance)," said Edelman. "I was just trying to have a good week or practice and do my job and sometimes the cookie crumbles that way."
The Rams sputtering offence finally began to get in gear late in the third quarter as Goff engineered a modest 10-play drive that ended with Greg Zuerlein connecting on a 53-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3.
But points were still hard to come by as two teams reached the final quarter without a touchdown for the first time in a Super Bowl, the six points the fewest ever after three quarters.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
- 'Be Grateful to Love', Says Farhan Akhtar As He Posts This Photo With Shibani Dandekar
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Manikarnika, URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Emerges the Winner
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results