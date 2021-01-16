News18 Logo

Patton Lifts Cleveland St. Over Wright St. 66-64

Torrey Patton posted 17 points and eight rebounds and Deante Johnson made the gamewinning alleyoop dunk with one second left as Cleveland State stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past Wright State 6664 on Friday night.

DAYTON, Ohio: Torrey Patton posted 17 points and eight rebounds and Deante Johnson made the game-winning alley-oop dunk with one second left as Cleveland State stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past Wright State 66-64 on Friday night.

Johnson had nine rebounds for Cleveland State (9-3, 9-0 Horizon League).

Grant Basile had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (8-4, 6-3). Loudon Love added 14 points and four blocks. Tanner Holden had 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


