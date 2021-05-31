Paul Heyman Hints at Brock Lesnar's Likely Return to WWE in July

It’s been over a year since Brock Lesnar relinquished his title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. While the superstar has been out of action so far, Paul Heyman dropped a bombshell, hinting that the Beast Incarnate might be returning sooner than later. The special counsel to the current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in a recent appearance on SportsTalk 790, hinted that Lesnar could return to WWE TV once the company resumes touring for live events this July. Heyman spilled the beans when he was specifically asked about Lesnar’s return. The American professional wrestling manager said that asking him about Lesnar “is a highly intelligent question.”

However, he was also at his ambiguous best when he further said that it still is “hypothetical” and Brock Lesnar being himself will do what he “wants to do”. Heyman also mentioned that if Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at any particular moment, time or place, “he would be.” Heyman said, that Lesnar may be waiting for live events, or the former UFC Champion may choose Houston to make that return. He once again reiterated that the superstar is going to do whatever “he wants to do.”

Speaking on Reigns vs Lesnar legacy – which Reigns thinks his Universal title run has surpassed that of Lesnar’s. Heyman added that Lesnar who had a pretty long and illustrious title reign and in between all the injuries and gripes, he wasn’t “quite as active as some of our hardcore fans had hoped.” He also mentioned his own involvement in the process and said that whatever he has done in the past 30 weeks is incomparable and he will continue to add to that legacy and ensure to set this apart from everybody else.

Meanwhile, WWE is all set to kick off its 25-city tour on July 16, with a live episode of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The tour will also include a stop in Fort Worth in Texas, for a Money in the Bank feature scheduled for July 18.

