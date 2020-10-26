Paul Pogba Blasts 'Fake News' of his France Retirement Over President's Comments on Radical Islam
Paul Pogba during international duty. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United's Paul Pogba said on Monday he will be "taking legal action" after reports claimed he had retired from international duty in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's comments about radical Islam. According to reports in the Middle East picked up by British tabloid The Sun, World Cup winner Pogba wanted to end his international career after Macron vowed to take the fight to Islamic radicals after the October 16 beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty.
"I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some 'media' sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot," Pogba posted on Instagram. "I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100 per cent Fake News," he added.
So The Sun did again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and on a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @equipedefrance
Paty had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed to pupils in a class discussion on free speech in a school near Paris.
Macron's comments triggered protests in Muslim-majority countries at the weekend, with people burning pictures of Macron in Syria and setting fire to French flags in the Libyan capital Tripoli.
Pogba won the World Cup in Russia in 2018, with Les Bleus' next fixture a friendly with Finland on November 11 ahead of Nations League meetings with Portugal and Sweden.
United's next match is Wednesday's Champions League group game against RB Leipzig at Old Trafford.