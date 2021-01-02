Paul Pogba Urges Luke Shaw to 'Dive', Shows Him How Its Done as Manchester United Win Via Late Penalty

Paul Pogba was the heart of the mid-field as Manchester United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to go level with Liverpool in the Premier League points table.

But an incident in the second half caught everyone's eye. With the game level 1-1, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw made a darting run into the penalty box as Aston Villa defender Matty Cash tried to stop him. Pogba though was caught on camera making a downward gesture with his hand, leading to fans to think he was gesturing Shaw to go down.

Pogba telling Shaw he needs to dive when touched in the penalty area. pic.twitter.com/X7VELXNJ75 — John Merro (@johnmerro1) January 1, 2021

In the dying moments of the match, Paul Pogba went down off a challenge from Douglas Luiz. The referee went for a VAR check and a penalty was awarded.

Fans though pointed out that Pogba may have stripped himself and Manchester United wrongfully got the penalty.

Player fouled: Paul PogbaFouled by: Paul PogbaPenalty to Man Utd pic.twitter.com/xacUFfh0LA — Ty Bracey (@TyBracey) January 1, 2021

Bruno Fernandes capped another fine individual performance by converting the penalty after Bertrand Traore had cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for the home side.

The hosts had the upper hand in the first half and Martial forced an acrobatic save from Emiliano Martinez before he buried a superb diving header past the Villa goalkeeper after Aaron-Wan Bissaka’s cross in the 40th minute.

The visitors came close through Ollie Watkins before Traore got on the end of a sharp Jack Grealish pass at the far post and beat United keeper David De Gea with a slick shot from close range in the 58th.

United trail their traditional rivals on goal difference with both teams on 33 points from 16 matches. Liverpool travel to Southampton on Monday.

United stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 games.

(With inputs from Reuters)