English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paul Pogba Propels Man United to Victory Against Young Boys
Paul Pogba was the driving force with a brace as Manchester United recovered from a shaky start to record an ultimately convincing 3-0 win away to Young Boys in their opening Champions League game in Bern on Wednesday.
Image: AP
Loading...
Bern: Paul Pogba was the driving force with a brace as Manchester United recovered from a shaky start to record an ultimately convincing 3-0 win away to Young Boys in their opening Champions League game in Bern on Wednesday.
Skipper Pogba's superb opening goal cut down the Swiss champions in their prime, and he then doubled the English side's lead from a penalty just before the break.
The France star also set up the third goal for compatriot Anthony Martial in the second half, as Jose Mourinho's side safely negotiated this fixture on the synthetic surface at the Stade de Suisse.
Seemingly a club in crisis at the end of August following their 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, this was United's third straight win since then, all away from home.
Tougher tests await in Group H, though, with Valencia due at Old Trafford in a fortnight and Juventus -- who won 2-0 in Spain on Wednesday despite having Cristiano Ronaldo sent off -- to come after that.
There were plenty of reasons to be wary of this trip, with United having lost to Basel on their last two visits to Switzerland, while Mourinho also lost in Basel with Chelsea in 2013.
Meanwhile, the surface here was deemed a sufficient hazard by Mourinho for him to leave Antonio Valencia out of his squad. That meant a debut for Portuguese teenager Diogo Dalot, signed in the close season from FC Porto.
His introduction was one of five changes made by Mourinho following the weekend win at Watford, with Martial also coming in for his first start since the defeat at Brighton a month ago.
This was not a fixture to take lightly. It was a huge occasion for Young Boys, Swiss champions last season for the first time since 1986 and making their Champions League group stage debut.
They were driven on by an electric atmosphere generated by a crowd of over 31,000 and were the better team for 35 minutes.
With Swiss starlet Kevin Mbabu a driving force from right-back, the hosts saw giant striker Guillaume Hoarau head just wide while Mohamed Ali Camara and Christian Fassnacht both tested David de Gea from range.
Marcus Rashford hit the outside of the post from a Luke Shaw cross, but the visitors were largely passive, seemingly waiting to pounce on a mistake, or for a moment of magic.
That is what happened 10 minutes before the interval as Pogba's superb footwork on the edge of the box set him up to lash a shot beyond goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos and into the roof of the net.
He had his first Champions League goal since returning to Old Trafford in 2016, and it deflated the buoyant home support.
Controversial penalty
Still, Young Boys would have maintained a fighting chance had they gone in just one goal behind at the interval. But the decision by German referee Deniz Aytekin to award United a penalty two minutes before the break effectively killed the game.
Shaw's cross struck the arm of Mbabu from close range. It was a harsh call and highlighted the absence of Video Assistant Referees in the Champions League.
Pogba converted the spot-kick, and with the home side unable to find a way back into the game after half-time, he was also the architect of the visitors' third goal midway through the second half.
After a driving run towards the penalty box, the captain set up Martial, whose low shot beat Von Ballmoos with the aid of a slight deflection.
Skipper Pogba's superb opening goal cut down the Swiss champions in their prime, and he then doubled the English side's lead from a penalty just before the break.
The France star also set up the third goal for compatriot Anthony Martial in the second half, as Jose Mourinho's side safely negotiated this fixture on the synthetic surface at the Stade de Suisse.
Seemingly a club in crisis at the end of August following their 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, this was United's third straight win since then, all away from home.
Tougher tests await in Group H, though, with Valencia due at Old Trafford in a fortnight and Juventus -- who won 2-0 in Spain on Wednesday despite having Cristiano Ronaldo sent off -- to come after that.
There were plenty of reasons to be wary of this trip, with United having lost to Basel on their last two visits to Switzerland, while Mourinho also lost in Basel with Chelsea in 2013.
Meanwhile, the surface here was deemed a sufficient hazard by Mourinho for him to leave Antonio Valencia out of his squad. That meant a debut for Portuguese teenager Diogo Dalot, signed in the close season from FC Porto.
His introduction was one of five changes made by Mourinho following the weekend win at Watford, with Martial also coming in for his first start since the defeat at Brighton a month ago.
This was not a fixture to take lightly. It was a huge occasion for Young Boys, Swiss champions last season for the first time since 1986 and making their Champions League group stage debut.
They were driven on by an electric atmosphere generated by a crowd of over 31,000 and were the better team for 35 minutes.
With Swiss starlet Kevin Mbabu a driving force from right-back, the hosts saw giant striker Guillaume Hoarau head just wide while Mohamed Ali Camara and Christian Fassnacht both tested David de Gea from range.
Marcus Rashford hit the outside of the post from a Luke Shaw cross, but the visitors were largely passive, seemingly waiting to pounce on a mistake, or for a moment of magic.
That is what happened 10 minutes before the interval as Pogba's superb footwork on the edge of the box set him up to lash a shot beyond goalkeeper David Von Ballmoos and into the roof of the net.
He had his first Champions League goal since returning to Old Trafford in 2016, and it deflated the buoyant home support.
Controversial penalty
Still, Young Boys would have maintained a fighting chance had they gone in just one goal behind at the interval. But the decision by German referee Deniz Aytekin to award United a penalty two minutes before the break effectively killed the game.
Shaw's cross struck the arm of Mbabu from close range. It was a harsh call and highlighted the absence of Video Assistant Referees in the Champions League.
Pogba converted the spot-kick, and with the home side unable to find a way back into the game after half-time, he was also the architect of the visitors' third goal midway through the second half.
After a driving run towards the penalty box, the captain set up Martial, whose low shot beat Von Ballmoos with the aid of a slight deflection.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Camera Setup Launched
- Classy Pogba Steers Manchester United to 3-0 Win at Young Boys
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...