Paul Pogba Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Left Out of France Squad for Nations League

Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus and has been left out of the France national team squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches, coach Didier Deschamps announced on Thursday.

Pogba last played in the UEFA Europa League semi-final for Manchester United against Sevilla, which the Red Devils lost.

Deschamps, in the press conference, was also asked about the Lionel Messi situation at Barcelona and whether it affected Antoine Griezmann. The coach replied it didn't concern him.

"It doesn't concern me, it concerns Leo Messi and Barcelona. He was happy to play with Messi, they weren't incompatible, sometimes it worked better than other times. At Atleti, the team was made for Antoine," he said.

Apart from Pogba, Blaise Matuidi was also left out of the squad days after his move to Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US. Deschamps said his move complicated the situation.

"I spoke with him of course, he called me so that I knew before it became official (his move to Inter Miami). He is clever enough to know that this complicates his situation with the French national team."

Deschamps also defended Kylian Mbappe against criticism on his Champions League final performance saying, "he is not a robot."

As Manchester United's Anthony Martial made his way back into the squad, Deschamps said it was due to his recent performances. "Since the World Cup, three or four times he was due to be part of our squad, for various different reasons it didn't happen. With what he has been doing since last season, now he is back in the squad."

The French national team will take on Sweden and Croatia on September 5 and 8, respectively.

Here is the full France squad:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Mike Maignan (Lille), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Léo Dubois (Lyon), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Clément Lenglet (FC Barcelona), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Lucas Digne (Everton), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham Hotspur), Houssem Aouar (Lyon), Steven Nzonzi (Rennes), Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Attackers: Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco), Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Jonathan Ikoné (Lille)