Paul Wight Steps in to AEW’s ‘Big Show’

A popular quote goes ‘What’s in a name?’.

To respond to that quite simply, the answer would be ‘A whole lot’.

Names aren’t just empty coos yelled out to garner attention, rather, they are symbolic of what an individual or a collective stand for. And symbols are, more often than not, the origin point of a brand. And building a brand takes dedication, perseverance, hard work and most importantly time. The amount of time that goes into building a brand could vary and intrinsic changes that need to be made to adapt to the modernity of the period need to be fulfilled, but the ethos of a brand is etched in stone. Forever.

Having built a name, nay, a brand for himself over the past four decades, it would have understandably taken a long and hard period of reflection and pondering for Paul Wight, aka The Big Show to shed the legendary moniker and enter the ring as his true self going by his true name.

“There is a lot in a name because it is what you’ve been known as for four decades and a change is like starting all over again. But I was excited about the opportunity though. It makes me work harder be more diligent in my duties in commentary and get better. I don’t have four decades on my name to sit on my butt and rely on, I have to work now. And I like that challenge so I stepped up to it” says Wight, as he prefers to go by these days, as he begins to discuss the changes that have been part of his career recently.

“It is difficult, but, I did not own the intellectual property of the name ‘The Big Show’.”

“The easiest way to explain it would be, I was like an actor playing Captain America and Marvel owns Captain America. Similarly, WWE owns the intellectual property of ‘The Big Show’,” he explains.

“For me to make the transition to AEW, I had to give up the instant notoriety of ‘The Big Show’. “

“But, at the same time, it is a great opportunity now that I’m older and branching out to new opportunities, doing movies and TV it would be good to build my own name” the world-renowned wrestler simplified it.

“When we talked about it, Tony (Khan) and I thought it was great, we did not think it was a problem at all. I liked the idea of going by my real name considering we are doing the commentary as well”

“It was also a chance to shed a lot of the perceptions about The Big Show. I got the chance to be Paul Wight, I did not have to be The Big Show anymore. It is always much more comfortable when you get to be in your own skin” the 6’10” footer told News18 in an exclusive.

“And that is just one of the things that happen in big business, you know. Every nickel counts. But, it was definitely a big part of the decision to go to the AEW, the fact that I could be Paul Wight, and the fact that I could do commentating and also compete.”

Wrestling fans over the years have been treated to multiple intriguing storylines and plot twists, where characters seeming slip in and out of reality at times. The concept of a face and a heel could be decided in a matter of seconds depending on the perceptions of the audience.

Naturally, it might be a hard task to disassociate one’s stage persona from one’s true natural self. But, as a seasoned professional, Wight feels at the core of any successful in-ring persona is the individual’s belief in the character.

“I’ve been fortunate to have some acting skills. And it is just a character you play and that is the one thing whether you’re doing a TV show or a movie or a character in wrestling, you have to identify with the character and find ways to make it believable,” he elucidates.

“One of the things I tell the younger kids competing now is that you have to believe in what you’re doing because if you don’t believe in it, the fans won’t believe in it. It is a learning curve to find a way to make your character believable to the crowd.”

“Trust me when I say this, the guy at home is not the Big Show you see on TV. I’ve got 12 cats and I buy my groceries at the grocery store. I’m just a regular dude,” says Wight with all the humility in the world.

On encountering starstruck kids in the neighbourhood when he’s out and about at a grocery store “I have to eat too, I have to buy my grocery somewhere” he jokes.

Having been a fixture in an ever-changing industry for as long as he has been, Wight knows the ins and outs of the wrestling business. On the show and off it.

When questioned about AEW’s branding and marketing efforts to make it a ubiquitous name, he said “The biggest thing to work out is to put great wrestling on. The AEW program isn’t like a WWE program. It has different skillsets, and different talents, more wrestling-focused for the true wrestling fan that maybe doesn’t want the soap opera-esque episodes that WWE offers. It is more wrestling-oriented.”

“And the other thing is that you got to put in the rounds. You got to hit the town, got to meet the people, you got to shake their hands and get them talking about it,” he says talking about brass tacks of any wrestling program.

“It takes time to do that, and I think the one thing that makes people at the AEW confident is that Tony isn’t approaching this as a businessman. It is not just about making money. He’s approaching this like a fan. He has always been a wrestling fan and his dream is to build a global brand.”

“Tony is a smart guy; he will get it done. It is going to take time, there are going to be bumps in the road along the way, setbacks here and there, but as long as we stay true to the course AEW is going to grow which is great for the fans, great for the talent, and also all the companies cause competition is a great thing.”

“Vince McMahon will be the first man to tell you that he loves competition. It drives innovation, drives you to work hard, and thinks hard,” he says fondly about his former boss.

Speaking about the challenges facing professional wrestlers he remarks, “Pro wrestling is a lot about working hard every night, driving hundreds of miles, catching flights and operating at a level most people can’t. You’re going to miss birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays and you are going to be on the road. And that takes incredible focus”

“It is alright if the fans do not understand that, the fans just need to hopefully buy a ticket, sit down and enjoy a good show. If that happens, we know we have done our joy with pride and pleasure and we move on to the next one,” opines Wight with a big smile on his face.

Talent, flair and persona get a lot of attention in showbiz and wrestling, but what goes often unnoticed is longevity. It is one thing to be on top of your field, but another to maintain it for as long as Wight has.

Citing the virtue behind his insanely long time in the spotlight he remarks that passion is the one true driving force behind his extended stardom.

“Passion. Passion and love for what I do. Older people tell young ones ‘You can’t do something unless you love doing it.’ Well, it is true. In this industry you have to love professional wrestling, you have to love the bumps, the bruises, the breaks, the injuries, the lack of privacy, the random judgement, all the things good and bad, positives and negatives, you have to take all that,” states Wight.

“As I said, it is not meant for everybody, but, at the core, if you are passionate about pro wrestling and love what you do, it becomes bigger than you. It becomes because you feel a debt to your talent in the locker room because you do not want to let them down. You feel a debt to the owner because you want to make sure that the company does well. You feel a debt to your fans because you want to make sure that they are happy and blown away by what you do. So when it becomes bigger than you, I think it becomes easier to have that passion and direct it.”

And like all seasoned professionals, he concludes with a simple, yet effective means to success. “My motto has always been to keep it simple, not to complicate anything more than it needs to be. I show up on time, I work as hard as I can, and I try to be as healthy and safe as I can and get to the next town. Simple-Stupid. The best way I can put it.”

(Interview with Paul Wight facilitated by Eurosport)

