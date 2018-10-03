English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Paulo Dybala Flourishes With Hat-trick in Ronaldo's Absence
Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala flourished in the absence of suspended Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, scoring a hat-trick to give the Serie A champions a 3-0 win over Young Boys in their Champions League match.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Turin: Juventus playmaker Paulo Dybala flourished in the absence of suspended Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, scoring a hat-trick to give the Serie A champions a 3-0 win over Young Boys in their Champions League match.
Ronaldo, sent off in last month's 2-0 win over Valencia, missed his first game since joining the Turin club in July but Juventus made light of his absence as they cantered to their ninth straight win of the season in all competitions.
The win leaves them with six points in Group H while group stage debutantes Young Boys have yet to pick up a point or score a goal after losing both games 3-0 -- a stark contrast to their Swiss league record of nine straight wins.
Juve went ahead after five minutes with the simplest of goals. Defender Leonardo Bonucci sent a long ball looping over a flat Young Boys defence and Dybala timed his run perfectly to volley gently past David von Ballmoos.
Young Boys bravely went forward but looked vulnerable every time Juventus attacked and Dybala missed a chance to extend their lead by shooting weakly at von Ballmoos.
But the Argentine, who has struggled in Serie A, struck again in the 33rd minute by tucking in the rebound after von Ballmoos could only parry Blaise Matuidi's shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Dybala hit the inside of the post after the restart and although Young Boys then enjoyed another good spell, they were caught out again in the 69th minute.
Juan Cuadrado was released on the right and his ball into the area was touched in by Dybala who became the fourth Juventus player to score a Champions League hat-trick.
Young Boys finished with 10 men after defender Mohamed Ali Camara was sent off in the 78th minute after picking up two yellow cards in three minutes.
Ronaldo, sent off in last month's 2-0 win over Valencia, missed his first game since joining the Turin club in July but Juventus made light of his absence as they cantered to their ninth straight win of the season in all competitions.
The win leaves them with six points in Group H while group stage debutantes Young Boys have yet to pick up a point or score a goal after losing both games 3-0 -- a stark contrast to their Swiss league record of nine straight wins.
Juve went ahead after five minutes with the simplest of goals. Defender Leonardo Bonucci sent a long ball looping over a flat Young Boys defence and Dybala timed his run perfectly to volley gently past David von Ballmoos.
Young Boys bravely went forward but looked vulnerable every time Juventus attacked and Dybala missed a chance to extend their lead by shooting weakly at von Ballmoos.
But the Argentine, who has struggled in Serie A, struck again in the 33rd minute by tucking in the rebound after von Ballmoos could only parry Blaise Matuidi's shot from the edge of the penalty area.
Dybala hit the inside of the post after the restart and although Young Boys then enjoyed another good spell, they were caught out again in the 69th minute.
Juan Cuadrado was released on the right and his ball into the area was touched in by Dybala who became the fourth Juventus player to score a Champions League hat-trick.
Young Boys finished with 10 men after defender Mohamed Ali Camara was sent off in the 78th minute after picking up two yellow cards in three minutes.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- Brazilian Club Corinthians Unveils New Kit as a Tribute to Ayrton Senna
- Raveena Tandon Supports Tanushree, Slams Star Wives for Backing Predatory Husbands
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...