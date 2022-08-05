Pawan Sehrawat Emerges as Most Expensive Player in PKL History, Sold for 2.26Cr to Tamil Thalaivas

Pawan Sehrawat emerged as the most expensive player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction after the star raider was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas for a whopping INR 2.26 crore. Meanwhile, Vikash Khandola found a new home in Bengaluru Bulls after he was bought for INR 1.70 crore (a record he held till Pawan Sehrawat was bid). The raider became the second most expensive buy ever in the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction history.

The Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali broke the record for the most expensive defender and overseas player ever after being acquired by Puneri Paltan for INR 1.38Cr. Atrachali held both the records previously when he was picked by U Mumba for INR 1 crore in the 2018 Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction.

The most expensive player in the last Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction – Pardeep Narwal returned to the UP Yoddha side after the franchisee used the Final Bid Match (FBM) Card at INR 90 lakh.

