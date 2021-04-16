After winning their first game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), PBKS will be hoping to continue their winning momentum. Chennai, on the other hand, will be looking forward to opening their account in the IPL 2021 points table as they ended up on the losing side in their first match against Delhi Capitals (DC).
The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 8 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.
PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming
All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
PBKS vs CSK Match Details
The match will be played on Wednesday, April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.
PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team PredictionCaptain: KL RahulVice-captain: Suresh RainaWicketkeeper: Nicholas PooranBatsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Chris GayleAll-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shahrukh KhanBowlers: Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs CSK Probable XIsPunjab: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C, WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Riley MeredithChennai: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur
