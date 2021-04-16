The eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will witness a thrilling encounter between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 16, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

After winning their first game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), PBKS will be hoping to continue their winning momentum. Chennai, on the other hand, will be looking forward to opening their account in the IPL 2021 points table as they ended up on the losing side in their first match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 Match 8 is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs CSK Live Streaming

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs CSK Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, April 16 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

: KL Rahul: Suresh Raina: Nicholas Pooran: Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle: Ravindra Jadeja, Shahrukh Khan: Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs CSK Probable XIs

: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C, WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Riley Meredith: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur

