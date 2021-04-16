In the eighth match of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings will take the field against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. PBKS and CSK have made a contrasting start to the season. Punjab played out a last-over thriller against Rajasthan Royals and ended up on the winning end. However, CSK were handed a seven-wicket thrashing by Delhi Capitals.

PBKS vs CSK Weather Forecast

The weather is unlikely to disturb the game between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk as there are no signs of rainfall. Just like the previous games played at the stadium, the weather is expected to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

PBKS vs CSK 2021, IPL Live Streaming Details

All matches of the IPL 2021 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. Those cricket enthusiasts who want to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs CSK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has definitely provided to be a bit tricky for the team batting second. The last game played here between Delhi and Rajasthan showed that batting is a bit tough and the ball is not coming on to the bat as nicely as Wankhede is known for. Due has also hampered the team bowling second.

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (24 matches - PBKS 9 | CSK 15)

The two sides have met 24 times in the IPL, with Punjab Kings winning nine encounters and the Chennai Super Kings emerging victorious on 15 occasions.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

CSK won by 9 wickets

CSK won by 10 wickets

PBKS won by 6 wickes

CSL won by 22 runs

PBKS won by 4 runs

PBKS vs CSK Fantasy Tips

: KL Rahul: Suresh Raina: Nicholas Pooran: Mayank Agarwal, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle: Ravindra Jadeja, Shahrukh Khan: Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

: Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C, WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Riley Meredith: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (C, WK), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur

