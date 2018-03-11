GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Premier Badminton League 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Delhi Acers

News18.com | March 11, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
For Live blog, scroll down to bottom of the page

Awadhe Warriors take on Delhi Acers in their Premier Badminton League match on Thursday.

Preview: Third-ranked Awadhe Warriors take on bottom-placed Delhi Acers with the Delhi outfit in dire need of a good show by its players.

While Saina Nehwal will lead Awadhe Warriors' challenge, Jwala Gutta will be the Indian player to watch-out for Delhi.



Jan 5, 2017 9:39 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)

Plus 6 for Awadhe Warriors

They are in the lead with 11 points

Delhi at the bottom

They are out of contention 

Jan 5, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)

Vincent has done it

Wins 11-8, 11-6

Awadhe Warriors have been excellent on the night

Jan 5, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)

Vincent is leading 10-6

Match Point for Awadhe Warriors

Jan 5, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:17 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:15 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:15 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:08 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 9:07 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:50 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

Srikanth has done it

Wins 11-9

Match score reads: 11-9, 11-13, 11-9

Awadhe Warriors 3-0 Delhi Acers

Jan 5, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:36 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)
Jan 5, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)

Srikanth takes the lead going into the halftime break

Score reads 6-4 

Jan 5, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)

Jorgensen making a good comeback

Cuts down Srikanth's lead to just one point

Srikanth leads 5-4

Load More
  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    SCO vs UAE
    322/6
    50.0 overs
    		 249/10
    47.4 overs
    Scotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    NED vs HK
    174/10
    48.2 overs
    		 130/10
    43.0 overs
    Netherlands beat Hong Kong by 44 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    PNG vs NEP
    114/10
    27.2 overs
    		 115/4
    23.0 overs
    Nepal beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers
    WI vs AFG
    197/8
    50.0 overs
    		 198/7
    47.4 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 Mar, 2018 | Nidahas Tri-Series
    IND vs BAN
    176/3
    20.0 overs
    		 159/6
    20.0 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES