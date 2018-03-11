Premier Badminton League 2017 Live Updates: Awadhe Warriors vs Delhi Acers

An emphatic victory for Wong Ki Vincent! What a fantastic win for the young shuttler! #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/gC5yhRVrS2— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Awadhe Warriors take on Delhi Acers in their Premier Badminton League match on Thursday.
Preview: Third-ranked Awadhe Warriors take on bottom-placed Delhi Acers with the Delhi outfit in dire need of a good show by its players.
While Saina Nehwal will lead Awadhe Warriors' challenge, Jwala Gutta will be the Indian player to watch-out for Delhi.
Wong Ki Vincent is leading at the break! What a tie this has been for @awadhewarrior! 6-4 against Wan Ho. #AWDvDEL #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Beautiful rally, excellent court coverage! Both players are giving it all. 3-2 for Wan Ho against Wong Ki Vincent. #AWDvDEL#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
From 2-6 down, Wong Ki Vincent takes the first game 11-8! Take a bow! #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Whoa! Magnificent rally that! Wong Ki Vincent draws level yet again to make it 8-8 against Son Wan Ho. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Wong Ki VIncent is pumped up now! Comes from behind to make it 7-7 against Wan Ho. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Terrific net play from Son Wan Ho. Leads 6-2 at the break of the opening game against Wong Ki VIncent. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Son Wan Ho is in the zone! This is @delhi_acers's trump match. Leads 5-0 against Wong Ki Vincent. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Can Son Wan Ho give the @delhi_acers a consolation win over Wong Wing Ki VIncent? We'll soon find out! #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
9 matches in a row for the Awadhe Warriors! One more emphatic win for the mixed doubles pair! #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/RcK57yoe3i— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
The sportsman spirit is clearly apparent between @srikidambi and @janojorgensen! #PBL2017 #AWDvDEL#BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/oZ3CX25Fer— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) January 5, 2017
Mixed maestros on a roll! Issara/ Amitrapai win in straight games to give Awadhe a 5-0 lead! 👌#AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Ivanov and Jwala try to draw level but Issara and Amitrapai keep the lead at the break. 6-4 for Awadhe. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Very tight start in the second game. Ivanov/ Gutta lead 3-2 against Issara/ Amitrapai. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
The Thai pair continue their consistent run. Take the opening game 12-10 against Gutta/ Ivanov. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
What a point! Sensational rally of 25 shots goes the Awadhe Warriors' way. 10-6. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Some awesome reflexes from both the pairs. Thai pair leads 8-6. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
The Awadhe pair keeps the lead at the break of the opening game. 6-5 against Gutta/ Ivanov. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
The Thai pair are leading 4-3 against @Guttajwala/ Ivanov. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
The Awadhe Warriors fans are one happy bunch! #AWDvDEL #PBL2017 #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/7WiNZDSRms— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Warrior Kid shows his class in front of a vociferous crowd to give Awadhe an unassailable 4-0 lead in the tie. #AWDvDEL #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/7x9QOzy933— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
Humdinger! @srikidambi makes it 10-9. MATCH POINT against @janojorgensen. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
That's one brilliant comeback from @janojorgensen. Makes it 9-8 now against @srikidambi. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
.@janojorgensen is feeling the heat now. @srikidambi leads 7-4. #AWDvDEL #PBL2017#BaddiesAreBack— PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 5, 2017
-
15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers SCO vs UAE 322/650.0 overs 249/1047.4 oversScotland beat United Arab Emirates by 73 runs
-
15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers NED vs HK 174/1048.2 overs 130/1043.0 oversNetherlands beat Hong Kong by 44 runs
-
15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers PNG vs NEP 114/1027.2 overs 115/423.0 oversNepal beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
-
15 Mar, 2018 | ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers WI vs AFG 197/850.0 overs 198/747.4 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 3 wickets
-
14 Mar, 2018 | Nidahas Tri-Series IND vs BAN 176/320.0 overs 159/620.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 17 runs