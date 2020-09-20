Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes Score; Crew Beat Nashville 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Pedro Santos scored in the 50th minute to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Eastern Conference-leading Columbus (8-1-3) is unbeaten in five matches. Nashville (3-5-3) snapped a four-match undefeated streak.

Gyasi Zardes scored on a back-heel flick from close range in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Zardes nearly scored in the 23rd minute but he sailed his shot over the crossbar. Zardes has three goals in the last two matches.

Santos fired a left-footed shot from just inside the 18-yard box on a cross from Zardes that beat diving goalkeeper Joe Willis. Santos scored 10 goals in the past 11 matches.

Alex Muyl shot from close range, but Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room made the games first save in the 61st minutes. Room and Willis each made two saves.

FC DALLAS 3, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2

KANSAS CITY. Kan.: Ryan Hollingshead scored in the 86th minute, Franco Jara had two goals and FC Dallas beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday.

FC Dallas (5-2-4) has won three straight to move within a point of second-place Sporting Kansas City (6-4-2) in the Western Conference.

Sporting KC tied it at 2 on Johnny Russells second goal of the half, a header in the 83rd minute. Three minutes later, Sporting KCs Graham Zusi passed the back back to goalkeeper Tim Melia, but Melia couldnt clear it and Hollingshead tapped in an easy goal from inside the 18-yard box.

Jara scored a diving header on a cross from John Nelson in the 42nd minute. Sporting KC again couldnt clear the ball off a set piece and Jara tapped it in for his fifth goal of the season in the 48th.

Russell also scored in the 53rd minute and has five goals this season. Sporting KC tied a club record with at least one goal in 12 matches to start the season.

NEW YORK CITY 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.: Sean Johnson had seven saves for his third shutout in the last four games and New York City played New England to a scoreless tie.

Johnson had a pair of diving stops in the first 20 minutes and added two saves in the closing minutes. He has five shutouts this season, and has allowed just three goals in the last eight games.

New York City (5-5-2) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games. New England (3-3-6) has just one win in its last five games.

ORLANDO CITY 4, FIRE 1

ORLANDO, Fla.: Chris Mueller had a goal and an assist, Lus Carlos Nani Almeida da Cunha also scored, and Orlando City beat Chicago.

Mueller cut back to evade a defender and scored on a left-footer that deflected off Chicagos lvaro Medrn before trickling into the net top open the scoring in the 11th minute and Orlando City led the rest of the way.

Orlando City (6-2-4) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last six games.

Mueller lofted an entry to Nani who headed home the finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 24th.

Robert Beric converted from the penalty spot in the 48th minute after Mueller was called for a foul in the area but Jnior Urso answered for Orlando City in the 78th and Benji Michel capped the scoring in stoppage time.

Chicago (2-7-3) is winless in its last five games.

FC CINCINNATI 1, RED BULLS 0

HARRISON, N.J.: Haris Medunjanin scored on a corner kick in the 85th minute and FC Cincinnati beat New York.

FC Cincinnati (3-6-3) won for the first time since July 22 a 2-0 victory over the Red Bulls (4-6-2) and snapped a five-match road losing streak.

Medunjanins corner kick sailed over goalkeeper David Jensens head and hit the back post.

INTER MIAMI 2, ATLANTA UNITED 1

ATLANTA: Juan Agudelo and Brek Shea scored a goal in an early nine-minute span early and Inter Miami beat Atlanta United.

All three goals occurred within the first 11 minutes of play.

Agudelo punched in a pass from the left center of the box at two minutes to stake Inter Miami (3-7-2) to the lead. Three minutes later, Jon Gallagher knotted it at 1 with a short, left-footed blast from left of the box. Brek Shea wrapped up the scoring untouched on a header off a centering pass from about 3 feet out at 11 minutes.

Atlanta United is 3-7-2.