'Pele: The Last Show' and 'Ferrari 312B' Discovery+ Adds Two More Sports Documentaries for Indian fans

Discovery+, India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, has added two more sporting legends into their sports documentary streaming list for Indian fans. The first, “Pele: The Last Show”, will take fans on a journey through the Brazilian football legend’s final competitive game, giving rare insights into his personality through the eyes of people who knew him; while the second, “Ferrari 312B”, is a treat for Formula one loving audiences and features the behind the scenes story of getting the famous Italian car manufacturer’s revolutionary model back on the iconic Monza track, after almost half a century.

The first documentary, “Pele : The Last Show”, is set on the backdrop of Pele’s final game for the New York Cosmos team, that dominated the golden age of Football in USA in the late seventies and early eighties. Cosmos as they were popularly known, were “the” team of Gods, celebrities and artists of soccer, what with legends like Pele, Carlos Alberto and Franz Beckenbauer among others featuring in it and backed by Warner Communications at the time.

The second addition to the discovery+ roster, “Ferrari 312B”, promises to be a treat for Formula one lovers as legendary drivers like Niki Lauda, Damon Hill and Jacky Ickx take us through the crazy happenings in the build up to getting the revolutionary Ferrari model restored and back on the iconic Monza circuit track after a gap of 46 years.

It is also a tribute to its original designer in the seventies, the legendary Mauro Forghieri, under whom the restoration project also took wings.

Pele still remains amongst the greatest in the field of sports while Ferrari remains a dominant name in motorsports. Both the documentaries are available for streaming on the discovery+ app.

