Pellington, No. 6 Arizona Women Blow Out Idaho 96-42

TUSCON, Ariz.: Shaina Pellington scored 16 points and Helena Puejo had all of her 14 points in the first half to lead No. 6 Arizona to a 96-42 victory over Idaho on Wednesday.

Cate Reese scored 12 points, Aari McDonald had 11 points and six assists and Lauren Ware had 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds or the Wildcats (6-0), who got 58 points from their bench.

McDonald has scored in double figures in 73 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NCAA.

Beyonce Bea had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Gina Marxen had 11 points for the Vandals (3-3), who shot 26.4% from the field and made three of their first 19 second-half field goal attempts.

Arizona had a 54-28 rebounding edge and scored 25 second-chance points and 56 points in the paint. Idaho entered ranked 13th in the country in rebounding at 48.4 per game.

The Wildcats went on a 16-0 run spanning the late first and early second quarters to take a 34-9 lead. They scored the first 12 points to the second half to conclude a 24-0 run for a 66-20 lead.

Puejo tied a career high with four 3-pointers. Pellington, a junior transfer from Oklahoma, was the Big 12 freshman of the year in 2017-18.

BIG PICTURE

Idaho: The balanced Vandals were the preseason pick to win the Big Sky Conference by both the conference coaches and the media. Although overmatched against Arizona, the Vandals have five players who have double-figure scoring averages and can attack from all over.

Arizona: The deep and talented Wildcats have emerged as a national contender in McDonalds senior year. They are 37-6 in their last 43 games, the best stretch in school history, and have shown the necessary resilience when tested, having overcome double-digit deficits to win three times this season.

UP NEXT

Idaho is scheduled to play back-to-back Big Sky Conference games at Northern Arizona on New Years Eve and Jan. 2.

Arizona is to host No. 1 Stanford on New Years Day. Arizona is 5-0 in the Pac-12 for the first time in school history. Stanford is 7-0, 4-0 in league play.

