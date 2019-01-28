English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Penalty Controversy as Japan Stun Iran in Asian Cup 2019 Semi-final
Japan benefited from a controversial penalty as they sent favourites Iran crashing 3-0 in the Asian Cup semi-finals to move within one win of a record-extending fifth title on Monday.
(Image: Twitter/afcasiancup)
Japan benefited from a controversial penalty as they sent favourites Iran crashing 3-0 in the Asian Cup semi-finals to move within one win of a record-extending fifth title on Monday.
Yuya Osako put Japan 1-0 up after half-time but it was his penalty shortly afterwards, awarded following a video review, that knocked the stuffing out of Iran.
Takumi Minamino's cross hit Morteza Pouraliganji's arm as he slid in, but Australian referee Chris Beath blew for the spot-kick and stood by his decision after watching a replay.
Osako stroked home the spot kick to give Japan a 2-0 lead with 23 minutes to play, and there was no coming back for Iran whose 43-year wait for a fourth Asian title goes on.
Genki Haraguchi then scored in stoppage time to complete a rout which had been wholly unexpected after Japan's unimpressive performances previously in the competition.
Carlos Queiroz's Iranian side scored 12 unanswered goals on the way to the last four but they lacked ideas against a calm Japanese team who seized their opportunities.
At a rocking Hazza Bin Stadium, Iran lobbed balls at target man Sardar Azmoun at every opportunity but it was Japan who looked the biggest threat in the opening exchanges.
Captain Maya Yoshida headed over and Ritsu Doan saw a shot trickle wide as the Blue Samurai were anything but cowed by the physical Iran presence.
However, Shuichi Gonda had to be sharp to keep out Azmoun from a tight angle -- after the goalkeeper had gifted Iran possession with a botched clearance.
The game was on a knife-edge but a misjudgement from Iranian defender Hossein Kanani tilted it Japan's way 11 minutes after half-time.
While Kanani was protesting his innocence over an edge-of-the-box challenge, Minamino played on and crossed to Osako, whose glancing header put Japan ahead.
It was a body-blow for Iran, but worse was to come when Pouraliganji was adjudged to have handled in the box, a decision that could have gone either way.
Osako stuck it away to all but silence the Iranian support, who then had to watch as Haraguchi stole in for the third goal to make it a lopsided victory for Japan.
However, Japan will be buoyed by their best performance of the tournament so far, and they now take a 100 percent record into Friday's final against Qatar or hosts the United Arab Emirates.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Yuya Osako put Japan 1-0 up after half-time but it was his penalty shortly afterwards, awarded following a video review, that knocked the stuffing out of Iran.
Takumi Minamino's cross hit Morteza Pouraliganji's arm as he slid in, but Australian referee Chris Beath blew for the spot-kick and stood by his decision after watching a replay.
Osako stroked home the spot kick to give Japan a 2-0 lead with 23 minutes to play, and there was no coming back for Iran whose 43-year wait for a fourth Asian title goes on.
Genki Haraguchi then scored in stoppage time to complete a rout which had been wholly unexpected after Japan's unimpressive performances previously in the competition.
Carlos Queiroz's Iranian side scored 12 unanswered goals on the way to the last four but they lacked ideas against a calm Japanese team who seized their opportunities.
At a rocking Hazza Bin Stadium, Iran lobbed balls at target man Sardar Azmoun at every opportunity but it was Japan who looked the biggest threat in the opening exchanges.
Captain Maya Yoshida headed over and Ritsu Doan saw a shot trickle wide as the Blue Samurai were anything but cowed by the physical Iran presence.
However, Shuichi Gonda had to be sharp to keep out Azmoun from a tight angle -- after the goalkeeper had gifted Iran possession with a botched clearance.
The game was on a knife-edge but a misjudgement from Iranian defender Hossein Kanani tilted it Japan's way 11 minutes after half-time.
While Kanani was protesting his innocence over an edge-of-the-box challenge, Minamino played on and crossed to Osako, whose glancing header put Japan ahead.
It was a body-blow for Iran, but worse was to come when Pouraliganji was adjudged to have handled in the box, a decision that could have gone either way.
Osako stuck it away to all but silence the Iranian support, who then had to watch as Haraguchi stole in for the third goal to make it a lopsided victory for Japan.
However, Japan will be buoyed by their best performance of the tournament so far, and they now take a 100 percent record into Friday's final against Qatar or hosts the United Arab Emirates.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Virat Kohli Becomes First Cricketer To Win Top Three ICC Awards
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
- #OurObsession: Priyanka Gandhi's 'Beautiful Face', 'Tainted Husband' and Strange Google Searches
- Sunny Leone to Dance With Malayalam Actor Mammootty in Special Song, Pic Goes Viral
- Kaushik: If You Fancy a Walk, Go to the Beach
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results