Penguins star Malkin undergoes elbow surgery

PITTSBURGH Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has undergone surgery to repair a left elbow injury.

General manager Jim Rutherford announced the procedure on Monday. The team did not provide specifics on the nature of Malkins injury or when it occurred.

The 34-year-old Malkin led the Penguins with 74 points during the regular season but was ineffective during a four-game loss to Montreal in the qualifying round of the playoffs. Malkin recorded just one assist during the series and had a minus-3 rating.

Rutherford said the expected recovery time for Malkin is about a month, meaning he should be available whenever training camp for the 2020-21 season opens.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 17, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
