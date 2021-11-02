Penta Esports Announces 'Penta Amateur League' October Results, Valorant Announced as The Title for November

Gaming and esports company, Penta Esports, has announced the completion of the first month of ‘Penta Amateur League’ featuring World Cricket Championship 3 on mobile and Gran Turismo Sport on PlayStation 4 and 5.

Shrey ‘Hackershrey9’ Aggarwal emerged the champion for World Cricket Championship 3. Aditya ‘The_Ancient_Pleb’ Raghav stood at the top of the Gran Turismo Sport’s final standings with a total of 60 points.

The champion of each game title bagged ₹1,00,000, with the rest of the players till the 8th position from each game title receiving amounts from the ₹5,00,000 combined prize pool.

The broadcast of the playoffs were preluded by the Penta Talk Show, with casters discussing the qualifiers, player journeys and discussing possibilities for the playoffs. The final day of the playoffs also saw an opening music performance by indie artist Gamini prior to the matches.

Said Penta Esports co-founder and head of esports Kiran Noojibail “The objective with this league is to provide aspiring esports athletes with a platform to showcase their skills, kickstart their journey and bring them to the spotlight. The brilliant response that we received in the first month itself has strengthened our resolve to tap into communities from multiple other game titles and we look forward to doing exactly that and more.”

The game title for November is Valorant and the registrations have started and will be going on till 10th November on Penta Esports’ platform pentaesports.com. The prize pool for the month is ₹5,00,000.

The qualifiers of the tournament will run from 13th to 21st November. The playoffs will be live broadcast on Penta’s Facebook page and YouTube channel from 26th to 28th November. The broadcast will be preceded by the ‘Penta Talk Show’ on 24th November.

The ‘Penta Amateur League’ is exclusively for amateurs and semi-professional esports athletes and teams. The games chosen for the tournament throughout the league will be platform agnostic and will include PC, console and mobile titles. Season 1 of the league will run for six months, October 2021 to March 2022, with a monthly prize pool of ₹5,00,000, adding up to a total prize pool of ₹30,00,000.

The complete details of the league are available on Penta Esports’ platform, pentaesports.com. The platform is a one stop destination for all things Penta, including match schedules, match results, VODs of tournaments and leagues, content, news, announcements and much more.

Founded by industry veterans Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul, Penta Esports aims to disrupt the ecosystem in India with a holistic approach towards the sector, including leagues, tournaments, content and much more.

