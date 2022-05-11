Penta Records More Than 7.6 Lakh Viewership With Grassroots Esports Program

Content and esports brand, Penta Esports aims to lead and develop grassroot esports by providing opportunities to aspiring esports athletes. The brand’s first initiative towards this, the Penta Amateur League, exclusively for amateur and semi-professional players, recorded a successful first season garnering more than 7.6 lakh viewership, with an overall watchtime of more than 34 lakh minutes. With an aim to go beyond metros, to tier 2 and 3 cities, the platform will enable the amateurs to carve a career as esports athletes.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The Penta Amateur League’s Season 1 launched in October 2021 and concluded in March 2022 with a total of ₹30,00,000 distributed in prize pool. It featured multiple esports titles across mobile, PC and consoles each month which were World Cricket Championship 3, Gran Turismo Sport, Valorant, Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire, Pokemon Unite, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Tekken 7, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

The league had 76 match days and 24 days of broadcast, including the ‘Penta Talk Show’ preceding every month’s broadcast. The matches from the league were broadcast on multiple platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Loco and Booyah, culminating in more than 116 hours of total broadcast with a peak concurrent viewership of 6,853. Social media posts about the league across social media platforms of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter had a cumulative engagement of 24%.

Said Penta Esports founder and CEO Anurag Khurana, “We launched the first edition of the ‘Penta Amateur League’ with a vision to provide opportunities to budding esports athletes across titles and platforms. This will give further impetus to the growing esports ecosystem of India and contribute to sector growth.”

Said Penta Esports co-founder and head of esports Kiran Noojibail, “Our objective with Penta Amateur League was to incentivize esports enthusiasts to start and continue their grind to becoming an esports athlete irrespective of the game and platform. We are ecstatic with the response for Season 1 and plan to announce Season 2 of the league in the coming weeks.”

The finals of each month were preceded by music performances by indie artists, like Gamini Khurana, Sushant Satija, Ashter X, Saahil Bhargava, Anindita Dey, Muktak Kanjilal and LiveIn Blues.

The entire registration and scheduling of the league was carried on Penta Esports’ platform, Pentaesports.com. The platform is a one stop destination for all things esports, including match schedules, match results, VODs of tournaments and leagues, content, news, announcements and much more.

Founded by industry veterans Anurag Khurana, Kiran Noojibail and Akshay Paul, Penta Esports aims to disrupt the ecosystem in India with a holistic approach towards the sector, including leagues, tournaments, content and much more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.