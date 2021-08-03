Exclusive: People Are Praying in Assam For Her Victory in Tokyo Olympics - Lovlina Borgohain's Father

Lovlina Borgohain’s family in Assam has been flooded with congratulatory messages since she became only the third boxer in Indian history to win an Olympic medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games last month. Come Wednesday, the family will be glued to their Television watching Lovlina’s semifinal bout against reigning world champion Busenaz Sumeneli of Turkey.

Before Lovlina, Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom have won bronze at the Olympics. The 23-year-old is gunning to become the first ever Indian to make the final of a boxing event at the Games and her proud father Tiken is positive she will bring more glory to the nation.

News18 caught up with Tiken on the eve of Lovlina’s bout.

Excerpts

In the semis, Lovlina will face a world champion,. What is your prediction

That will only be known once they (boxers) are inside the ring. You cannot undermine anyone who is taking part in Olympics. They are all best in their fields. To know that, we will have to wait once the fight is over. Whoever performs the best will win.

Have you had the chance to speak to her?

We speak every day. But not about boxing as we know nothing about the sport. Her coach is there to help her out. Our conversations are only around her well-being, how she’s feeling, and whether she has eaten.

The atmosphere must be festive at your place…

People in our village have been congratulating us since the medal was confirmed. They are wishing us well for the next bout. The atmosphere is amazing these days. They are all praying for her to bring gold medal.

Did you expect that Lovlina will win an Olympic medal in Tokyo?

I always had the hope but more than me, it was Lovlina who was confident about bringing medal from Tokyo. She told us before leaving to not worry and that she’ll return with a medal. As parents, naturally, we always have high hopes for our daughter.

What led to her to making a switch to boxing?

She started as Muay Thai practitioner. However, in 2012 she switched to boxing after a team from SAI came for selection and Lovlina got through. From thereon, she began making progress in boxing. And her target has always been to win an Olympic medal which she has achieved. So in my view, if she wins next, it will be a bonus.

Are you guys planning anything special for Wednesday’s match?

No special plan as such. We will watch the bout with family. But people in Assam are praying for her victory in temples and mosques."

What message would you give her before the bout?

All the best to her. Achieve your dream. Give your best and bring glory to the nation.

