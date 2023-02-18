CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Perfect Daniil Medvedev Ends Felix Auger-Aliassime's Rotterdam Title Defence

AFP

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 07:25 IST

Rotterdam

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev (AP)

Daniil Medvedev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Rotterdam ATP semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev took his record over Felix Auger-Aliassime to 5-0 as he reached the Rotterdam ATP semi-finals with a straight sets defeat of the defending champion on Friday.

Medvedev cruised to a 6-2, 6-4 win, hitting just five unforced errors to the Canadian’s 20.

“Today was my best match of the week, but I have to build on this," said world number 11 Medvedev.

Medvedev next faces Grigor Dimitrov after the Bulgarian saved two match points to down Alex de Minaur 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6) in his quarter-final.

World number 14 Jannik Sinner, who shocked top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Thursday, made the last-four by seeing off three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka 6-1, 6-3.

The 72-minute victory extended Sinner’s winning streak to six matches after he also collected the Montpellier title last weekend.

“I just try to play every match with a high intensity, try to play my game, try to adapt myself," said Italy’s Sinner.

“The first round match here was very important for me, then I try to keep going, to get more rhythm. Today I think it was also a good match. It’s never easy playing against him, so I’m very happy."

Sinner will next face Dutch wild card Tallon Griekspoor who downed compatriot and world ranked 160 Gijs Brouwer 6-4, 6-4.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
