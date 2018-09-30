English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Perfect PSG Brush Aside Nice to Equal 82-year-old Ligue 1 Record
Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 victory at Nice on Saturday to equal the record of victories from the start of a French top division season.
Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 victory at Nice on Saturday to equal the record of victories from the start of a French top division season.
Loading...
Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 victory at Nice on Saturday to equal the record of victories from the start of a French top division season.
Neymar, who ended the game with a bloodied mouth, scored twice as PSG opened the season with eight straight wins, a feat that had only been achieved once, by Lille in 1936.
With 24 points, PSG, chasing a sixth French title in seven seasons, are sure to end the weekend at least eight points clear of their closest challengers.
PSG have lost this season, in the Champions League, and with Red Star Belgrade visiting Parc des Princes on Wednesday, coach Thomas Tuchel left Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani on the bench and also experimented again with a back three. His team still dominated
Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez turned away early efforts from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe. Then Angel di Maria hit a post.
In the 22nd minute, Christopher Nkunku surged down the right and slid the ball to Mbappe, who completely missed his shot. The ball was retrieved by Moussa Diaby who rolled it to Neymar and the Brazilian curled his shot into the net from 22 metres.
PSG wasted several chances before half-time and in the 44th minute Mbappe set up Neymar, who netted from close range only for VAR to show a marginal offside.
Nice coach Patrick Vieira threw on Mario Balotelli for the second half, but any hopes of a fightback were quickly punctured.
A minute after the restart, Di Maria released Mbappe who raced through the visiting defence and evaded Benitez and one defender. When his shot struck another Nice player, the ball fell to Nkunku who popped it into the goal.
Nice finished the game with 10 men. Wylan Cyprien, a first-half substitute, earned a second yellow for whacking Neymar in the face with an elbow while leaping for a header. Cyprien went off, Neymar continued, holding a bandage to his bleeding mouth.
In the dying seconds, Mbappe again burst clear and squared the ball to Neymar who tapped in his second.
Neymar, who ended the game with a bloodied mouth, scored twice as PSG opened the season with eight straight wins, a feat that had only been achieved once, by Lille in 1936.
With 24 points, PSG, chasing a sixth French title in seven seasons, are sure to end the weekend at least eight points clear of their closest challengers.
PSG have lost this season, in the Champions League, and with Red Star Belgrade visiting Parc des Princes on Wednesday, coach Thomas Tuchel left Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani on the bench and also experimented again with a back three. His team still dominated
Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez turned away early efforts from Adrien Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe. Then Angel di Maria hit a post.
In the 22nd minute, Christopher Nkunku surged down the right and slid the ball to Mbappe, who completely missed his shot. The ball was retrieved by Moussa Diaby who rolled it to Neymar and the Brazilian curled his shot into the net from 22 metres.
PSG wasted several chances before half-time and in the 44th minute Mbappe set up Neymar, who netted from close range only for VAR to show a marginal offside.
Nice coach Patrick Vieira threw on Mario Balotelli for the second half, but any hopes of a fightback were quickly punctured.
A minute after the restart, Di Maria released Mbappe who raced through the visiting defence and evaded Benitez and one defender. When his shot struck another Nice player, the ball fell to Nkunku who popped it into the goal.
Nice finished the game with 10 men. Wylan Cyprien, a first-half substitute, earned a second yellow for whacking Neymar in the face with an elbow while leaping for a header. Cyprien went off, Neymar continued, holding a bandage to his bleeding mouth.
In the dying seconds, Mbappe again burst clear and squared the ball to Neymar who tapped in his second.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: How Shraddha Kapoor Prepared for Saina Nehwal's Biopic
- Tanushree Dutta Questions Twinkle Khanna’s Support as Akshay Kumar Keeps Working With Nana Patekar
- All-New BMW F 750 GS and 850 GS launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 11.95 Lakh
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Facebook Security Breach: Is Your Account Safe and Other Key Questions Answered
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...