News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Perry Lifts UC Riverside Past UC San Diego 71-59
1-MIN READ

Perry Lifts UC Riverside Past UC San Diego 71-59

Perry Lifts UC Riverside Past UC San Diego 71-59

Jock Perry had scored 14 points with four 3pointer and as UC Riverside beat UC San Diego 7159 on Sunday.

RIVERSIDE, Calif.: Jock Perry had scored 14 points with four 3-pointer and as UC Riverside beat UC San Diego 71-59 on Sunday.

George Willborn III had 12 points for UC Riverside (8-4, 5-2 Big West Conference). Zyon Pullin added nine rebounds and six assists and Wil Tattersall grabbed seven rebounds.

Hugh Baxter had 17 points for the Tritons (3-5, 1-5). Toni Rocak added 15 points and seven rebounds and Mikey Howell grabbed six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...