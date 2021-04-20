Persepolis vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

FC Goa will look to continue their unbeaten run in the AFC Champions League group stage, when they will take on Iranian club Persepolis FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.The match between FC Goa and Persepolis will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST.

The Indian Super League club has exceeded everyone’s expectations by holding their first two opponents — Qatar’s Al Rayyan and UAE’s Al Wahda – for a goalless draw. On the other hand, Persepolis have won both their games so far and are on a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Persepolis is a strong opponent and are known as a high scoring side. They are the overwhelming favourites in Group E. The Iranian side had also qualified for the final in the last edition of ACL, where they lost to Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Ahead of the all-important clash between FC Goa and Persepolis, here is everything you need to know:

Persepolis vs FC Goa AFC Champions League match will kick-off at 10:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Persepolis vs FC Goa AFC Champions League match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

Persepolis vs FC Goa AFC Champions League match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hamed Lak (GK), Siamak Nemati, Vahid Amiri, Hossein Kannani, Seyed Jalal Hosseini, Ehsan Pahlevan, Kamal Kamyabina, Mahdi Torabi, Ahmad Noorollahi, Shariar Moghanlou, Omid AlishahDheeraj Singh (GK), Sanson Pereira, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Redeem Tlang, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here