1-MIN READ

Peters Throws 4 TD Passes, Toledo Beats Bowling Green 38-3

Eli Peters threw four touchdown passes to lead Toledo over Bowling Green 383 on Wednesday night in the season and MidAmerican Conference opener for both teams.

TOLEDO, Ohio: Eli Peters threw four touchdown passes to lead Toledo over Bowling Green 38-3 on Wednesday night in the season and Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Peters threw a TD-pass each to Bryant Koback, Devin Maddox and Jerjuan Newton as the Rockets scored on their first three possessions. Peter’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Mitchell capped an 11-play, 93-yard drive with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Peters was 20-of-32 passing for 214 yards. The Rockets finished with 310 yards rushing on 52 carries. Shakif Seymour led with 93 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run with 10:40 remaining.

Matt McDonald completed eight of 30 passes and threw two interceptions for Bowling Green. Nate Needham kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

No fans were allowed inside the 26,038-seat Glass Bowl due to COVID-19 restrictions.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  First Published: November 05, 2020, 10:27 IST
