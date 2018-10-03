English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petr Cech Faces Four Weeks Out With Hamstring Injury
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech could be out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury that he sustained in their 2-0 Premier League win over Watford last weekend, the club said on Tuesday.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech could be out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury that he sustained in their 2-0 Premier League win over Watford last weekend, the club said on Tuesday.
Cech was forced off the pitch before halftime on Saturday when he pulled a hamstring while taking a goal kick. The veteran keeper was replaced by German Bernd Leno, who joined the club in the close season.
Cech, 36, is not expected to travel with the rest of the squad to Azerbaijan on Wednesday for their Europa League Group E clash at Qarabag on Thursday.
Arsenal then take on Fulham on Sunday before returning to league action on Oct. 22 after the next international break.
Cech has improved his distribution in recent weeks after a shaky start to the season under new manager Unai Emery, who wants his defence to play out from the back.
Arsenal have won their last five league matches to sit fifth in the table with 15 points from seven games.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
