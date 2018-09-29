English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina Make Early Exits in China
Unseeded Australian Daria Gavrilova upset fifth seed Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, 6-2 6-1 in the first round of the China Open on Saturday as Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic showed stunning powers of recovery to pull off her own shock win over sixth seed Elina Svitolina.
Petra Kvitova. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Unseeded Australian Daria Gavrilova upset fifth seed Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, 6-2 6-1 in the first round of the China Open on Saturday as Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic showed stunning powers of recovery to pull off her own shock win over sixth seed Elina Svitolina.
Kvitova was undermined by her own inconsistency, making 39 unforced errors, while Gavrilova made just 12.
"Petra is a really tough opponent. It was a little bit tricky ... but I felt like I took my chances and I served really well today," said Gavrilova, who landed 81 percent of her first serves.
Krunic staged a remarkable rally in Beijing, after trailing by a set and a break, to beat Svitolina 0-6 6-4 7-6(4) for her first victory over the Ukrainian on her third attempt.
Krunic lost the first nine games of the match and trailed by a break three times in the final set, clawing herself back to level terms on each occasion before winning a dramatic tiebreak.
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko was given a tough examination by Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova but held her nerve, claiming six points in a row in another tense tiebreak to win 6-4 7-6(3) and will next face Chinese wild card Wang Qiang.
Briton Johanna Konta was beaten by 10th seed Julia Goerges, of Germany, 6-2 4-6 6-3.
Goerges sent down 12 aces and struck 42 winners, while making 29 unforced errors as she sealed victory in two hours and 15 minutes.
Kvitova was undermined by her own inconsistency, making 39 unforced errors, while Gavrilova made just 12.
"Petra is a really tough opponent. It was a little bit tricky ... but I felt like I took my chances and I served really well today," said Gavrilova, who landed 81 percent of her first serves.
Krunic staged a remarkable rally in Beijing, after trailing by a set and a break, to beat Svitolina 0-6 6-4 7-6(4) for her first victory over the Ukrainian on her third attempt.
Krunic lost the first nine games of the match and trailed by a break three times in the final set, clawing herself back to level terms on each occasion before winning a dramatic tiebreak.
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko was given a tough examination by Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova but held her nerve, claiming six points in a row in another tense tiebreak to win 6-4 7-6(3) and will next face Chinese wild card Wang Qiang.
Briton Johanna Konta was beaten by 10th seed Julia Goerges, of Germany, 6-2 4-6 6-3.
Goerges sent down 12 aces and struck 42 winners, while making 29 unforced errors as she sealed victory in two hours and 15 minutes.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Are Frustrated But Not a One-man Team, Says Lionel Messi
- Sui Dhaaga Box Office Day 1: Anushka, Varun’s Film Earns Rs 8.30 Crore
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...