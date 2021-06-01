sports

Petra Kvitova Out of French Open after Press Conference Ankle Injury
1-MIN READ

Petra Kvitova (Photo Credit: AP)

Petra Kvitova (Photo Credit: AP)

Petra Kvitova (Photo Credit: AP)

Petra Kvitova suffered a freak ankle injury after she fell at the press conference, forcing her to pull out of the French Open.

Petra Kvitova pulled out of the French Open on Tuesday after suffering a freak ankle injury by falling during her “post-match press requirements".

The Czech 11th seed, a Roland Garros semi-finalist in 2012 and 2020, had saved a match point in her first-round win over Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen on Sunday.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," said the 31-year-old.

“During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately, after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it."

The two-time Wimbledon champion has had little luck with injuries during her career, having missed five months after being injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016.

Kvitova said she was hoping to be back in time for a tilt at a third Wimbledon title to add to the ones she won in 2011 and 2014.

“It’s incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season," she added.

first published:June 01, 2021, 20:09 IST