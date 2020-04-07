Petra Kvitova Relishes 'Weird' Training Return with No Goal

Prague: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said she enjoyed her first outdoor training on Tuesday as the Czech government reopened sports grounds to ease its COVID-19 measures, but she complained practicing with no goal felt 'weird'.

Kvitova's native Czech Republic, which reported 4,828 COVID-19 cases including 80 deaths on early on Tuesday, closed borders, pubs, most shops as well as sports facilities in March to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the government said it would ease measures related to sports, recreation and leisure time ahead of this weekend's Easter holiday.

"Frankly, it feels very weird, motivation is at zero right now, and I don't know what to aim my training at," Kvitova said in a recording provided by her Sparta Prague club.

"So I'm rather trying to keep my body in shape," the 30-year-old current world number 12 added.

Kvitova spent the month of confinement doing exercises at home and running as well as reading and cleaning.

"This was my first opportunity to play outside," she said after training on a concrete court with her coach Jiri Vanek.