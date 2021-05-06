sports

Pfizer/BioNTech to Supply Vaccines for Athletes and Staff at the Tokyo Games

FILE - In this April 14, 2021, file photo, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games mascot Miraitowa poses with a display of Olympic Symbol after an unveiling ceremony of the symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games. (AP Photo)

A deal has been agreed with the International Olympics Committee to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Tokyo games.

US drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday announced a deal with the International Olympics Committee to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Tokyo games.

In a statement, the firms said they would coordinate with national sporting bodies to make sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to anyone who needs one before travelling to Japan.

“Delivery of initial doses to participating delegations is expected to begin at the end of May where possible with the aim to ensure participating delegations receive second doses ahead of arrivals in Tokyo," they said.

first published:May 06, 2021, 16:26 IST