PGA Tour Returns With Charles Schwab Challenge Starting June 12

The Charles Schwab Challenge features the top-five ranked players in the world and 17 of the top 20 in the FedExCup Standings, with Feature Groups including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka; Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith; Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose; and Phil Mickelson, defending champion Kevin Na and Gary Woodland.

The Tour's 91-day hiatus since The Players Championship was cancelled -- the longest unscheduled break from competition since World War II -- will finally end when current FedExCup No. 1 Sungjae Im leads a stellar field.

Players will be tested prior to and immediately after their arrival in the tournament city, and once again to use certain areas of the golf course facility.

"I think at this point you have a wide range of emotions. But the most important one, or the most prevalent one for me, is that I'm excited," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

As part of preparations, Sanford Health lab technicians have set up travelling mobile testing units that deliver results in a matter of hours.

The Tour is confident that even if a player tests positive, proper measures are in place to maintain a safe atmosphere for others involved.

"We feel like we've done everything we can to mitigate the possibility that a player, caddie or anybody in our small bubble test positive. But if they do, we'll come back to that original statement, which is we'll follow the guidelines of the experts," he said.

Eurosport SD and HD will telecast Charles Schwab Challenge from June 12 marking the return of live action from PGA TOUR.

(With PTI inputs)