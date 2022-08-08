'Phenomenal Consistency Makes You a Sporting Icon': Reactions Pour in on Social Media As Sharath Kamal Wins Gold

Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal handed India a gold medal on the final day of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022. It was his fourth medal in the ongoing event in Birmingham which came after defeating England’s Liam Pitchford 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8. Interestingly, it was his first CWG men’s singles gold since he won it in 2006 in Melbourne.

In the first set, Sharath had a game point but Pitchford, ranked 20 in the world, kept his cool to make a comeback and took the first game 12-10. Sharath got back to winning ways by taking the second set 11-7. His experience of playing in high-pressure matches came to the fore as he took the third game 11-2.

After taking the fourth game 11-6, Pitchford tried to pull back desperately with successive points. But Sharath eventually won the gold medal with a solid forehand to give India its 21st gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

As soon as Sharath took the gold in the table tennis men’s final, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages. Here’s how the netizens reacted:

Joining Sharath on the men’s singles podium was Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who won the bronze medal after overcoming England’s Paul Drinkhall 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 9-11, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9 in a thrilling match.

The match started with Sathiyan winning the first three games easily. But Drinkhall ensured it was not a cakewalk for the Indian paddler as he went on to win the next three games. The final game went right down the wire, but Sathiyan came back from 8-9 down to prevail over the local favourite, in the end, to win his first singles medal in the Commonwealth Games.

(With Agency Inputs)

