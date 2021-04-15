Phil Foden Furious with Twitter Gaffe, Deletes Unauthorised Tweet Calling Out PSG Star Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City star Phil Foden was forced to delete a tweet about Kylian Mbappe after his side set up a Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The England international was said to be furious after an ‘unauthorised tweet’ started circulating on social media platforms, shortly after his heroics against Borussia Dortmund.

According to the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old and his representatives were unhappy with the tone of the tweet, as it seemed like he was challenging the PSG star. The report further cited that the tweet was posted from Foden’s official Twitter handle and without his permission.

The tweet tagged Mbappe’s official Twitter handle and read “Are you ready?” and was posted minutes after Pep Guardiola’s men defeated Dortmund on Wednesday night. While it was a big deal for the Citizens as they secured a semi-final berth in the Champions League for the first time since 2015-16 season. However, the damaging tweet which was eventually deleted left Foden and fans of the sport furious.

The report also added that the Man City star was quick to repair the damage and asked the tweet to be pulled down immediately. However, the post was widely circulated and had gained quite a bit of traction on social media and received some interesting replies from fans. Several Twitter users were keen to know why Foden asked the tweet to be deleted, while others wanted to know why he appeared to immediately reached out to Mbappe.

Foden’s representatives will now hold talks to discuss next steps, however, the report suggests that both parties “could well look to end their relationship”.

Many reacted to the social media/PR firm gaffe, including former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville, who in recent weeks voiced his opinion about companies handling players’ social media accounts and about the ‘lack of authenticity’ of their accounts.

In the advent of Foden’s anger, he tweeted that, “I mentioned on here a few weeks ago about players having their accounts run by social media companies”. He further mentioned that the “Lad’s” (players) should run their own accounts, as it is their own voice and it is their “authenticity at stake”.

Meanwhile, City’s win on Wednesday gives them an opportunity to take on PSG. Whereas, the French club put on a superb display to reach the last four after defeating Bayern Munich to set a mouthwatering clash against the English major.

