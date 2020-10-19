Phil Mickelson Makes It 2 For 2 On PGA Tour Champions

RICHMOND, Va.: Phil Mickelson became the third player and second this year to win his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions, slamming the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Mickelson closed with a 7-under 65 to finish at 17-under 199, three strokes better than second-round leader Weir, the fellow 50-year-old left-hander who had a 71. Mickelson was a stroke off the tournament record set last year by Miguel Angel Jimenez.

The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the 50-and-over tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.

Mickelson, who hasnt won on the PGA Tour since early 2019 at Pebble Beach, plans to return to the PGA Tour next week for the Zozo Championship in California. After a week off, hell play in the Houston Open as his final preparation for the Masters on Nov. 12-15.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

FIFE, Scotland: Adrian Otaegui of Spain won the Scottish Championship for his first stroke-play title on the European Tour, closing with a 9-under 63 for a four-stroke victory.

Otaeguis previous two victories were match-play events and one of them was in Scotland, too, at the Paul Lawrie Match Play in 2017. His other was at the Belgian Knockout the following year.

Otaegui had eight birdies in an 11-hole stretch. He finished at 23-under 265 at Fairmont St. Andrews.

Third-round leader Matt Wallace was second after a 71.

___

KOREAN LPGA

ICHEON, South Korea: Hyo Joo Kim won the KB Financial Group Star Championship, closing with a 3-over 75 for an eight-stroke victory over top-ranked Jin Young Ko in the final Korean LPGA major of the season.

Kim, ranked 11th in the world, finished at 9-under 279 in the wire-to-wire victory at Black Stone Golf Course. She has 12 KLPGA Tour victories, this first as an amateur, and has three LPGA Tour titles.

Ko finished with a 71.

___

PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

FREMANTLE, Australia: Australian amateur Hayden Hopewell won the Nexus Risk WA Open at Royal Fremantle Golf Club, birdieing the final three holes at his home club for a one-stroke victory.

The 18-year-old Hopewell closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 7-under 209. He also won the Tasmanian Open and Western Australian Amateur this year.

Fellow amateur Haydn Barron was second after a 68.