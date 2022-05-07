Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Joel Embiid ended all speculations on Saturday and took part in the third game of the Eastern Conference Semifinals for Philadelphia 76ers against Miami Heat. And Embiid proved why his presence means so much to the 76ers. The Cameroonian secured 18 points, 11 rebounds and 1 assist to help his side in scripting 99-79 win in Game 3 of the Conference Semifinals.

Earlier, the Heat had started the Conference Semifinals on a promising note after winning the first two wins. Embiid could not feature in the first two games due to injury. Now, the two teams will take on each other in Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals on Monday. The game is scheduled to take place at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia.

Ahead of Monday’s NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will be played?

The NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will take place on May 9, Monday.

Where will the NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) be played?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, in Philadelphia.

What time will the NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Semifinals match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) begin?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match?

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match?

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) Possible Starting XI:

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Tobias Harris, F- Danny Green, C- Joel Embiid, G- Tyrese Maxey, G- James Harden

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G-Max Strus, G- Kyle Lowry

