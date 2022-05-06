Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After claiming two victories in the first two matches of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Miami Heat are ready for the Philadelphia 76ers in the third game of the series. The match is scheduled to be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

In the first game of the conference semifinals, Heat secured a comfortable 106-92 victory against the 76ers. For 76ers, their forward Tobias Harris (27 points) turned out to be the highest scorer of the match but his efforts proved to be futile eventually as his side had to suffer a defeat.

There was no change in the outcome in Game 2 as Heat once again claimed 119-103 win in the match. For 76ers, their guard Tyrese Maxey (34 points) emerged as highest scorer but that was not enough to secure an important win for his side.

76ers would have depended a lot on Joel Embiid in order to script a comeback in the conference semifinals but they had to list out their center due to an injury. Embiid had suffered an orbital fracture in the first round.

Ahead of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 2022 match between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat; here is all you need to know:

What date NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 2022 match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will be played?

The NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 2022 match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will take place on May 7, Saturday.

Where will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 2022 match Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) be played?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

What time will the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 2022 match Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) begin?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Miami Heat (MIA) will begin at 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match?

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match?

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of the NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Miami Heat (MIA) Possible Starting XI:

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Tobias Harris, F- Danny Green, C- DeAndre Jordan, G- Tyrese Maxey, G- James Harden

Miami Heat Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Jimmy Butler, F- P.J. Tucker, C- Bam Adebayo, G- Gabe Vincent, G- Max Strus

