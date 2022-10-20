Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Milwaukee Bucks failed to defend the NBA title last season after they were ousted by Boston Celtics in the conference semi-finals. Khris Middleton’s knee injury made things more complicated for Bucks.

The bucks are now all set to start their new season with a match against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The match between the 76ers and the Bucks will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

ALSO READ| NBA: New Orleans Pelicans Pummel Brooklyn Nets; Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks; Memphis Grizzlies Down New York Nicks

There is still no clarity on Middleton’s return in the season opener and in his absence, Giannis Antetokounmpo will have to play a key role in guiding his side. The 27-year-old Greek star will be aiming for his third MVP this season and become only the ninth player in the history of the NBA to achieve this sensational feat.

76ers, on the other hand, failed to start the 2022-23 season on a promising note after a defeat against Boston Celtics in the opening game.

In the second fixture of the day, Los Angeles Lakers will be hosting Los Angeles Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena. Lakers, in their season opener, lost to defending champions Golden State Warriors. Lakers squad comprises big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook but they still seem to lack the firepower to fight for the championship.

Clippers, with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the squad, appear to be one of the strongest sides to win the title this season.

Ahead of the NBA games between Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the NBA matches between Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The NBA matches between the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers will take place on October 21, Friday.

Where will the NBA matches Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers be played?

The NBA match between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks will be played at the Wells Fargo Center.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers game will be played at the Chase Crypto.com Arena

What time will the NBA matches Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers begin?

The NBA match between the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks will begin at 5 am

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers match will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers matches?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA matches will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA matches?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers NBA matches will be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio TV. The games can also be streamed on NBA.com and NBA mobile application on a subscription basis

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>