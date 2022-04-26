Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch NBA 2022 Playoffs Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Philadelphia 76ers will be aiming for a victory in Game 5 of the NBA 2022 playoffs against the Toronto Raptors in order to seal the series. The two teams are set to take on each other on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

In the first match of the series, 76ers had claimed a comfortable 131-111 win against the Raptors. There was no change in outcome as in Game 2, 76ers once again emerged victorious (112-97). In a thrilling encounter, in Game 3, 76ers had managed to clinch a nail-biting 101-104 win.

Raptors did make a comeback in Game 4 as they won 110-102 but only time will tell whether this victory will be able to change the fate of the series or not.

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (34 points) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (24 points) provided a stellar show in the fourth game to earn a win for their side. And they will have to carry on their spirited show in Game 5 as well if the Raptors want to stay alive in the series.

Ahead of the NBA 2022 playoff match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR), here is all you need to know:

When will the NBA 2022 playoff match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) be played?

The NBA 2022 match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Toronto Raptors (TOR) will take place on April 26, Tuesday.

Where will the NBA 2022 match Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) be played?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) and Toronto Raptors (TOR) will be played at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

What time will the NBA 2022 match Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) begin?

The match between Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) match?

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) match will be televised on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) match?

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) match is available to be streamed live on the official website of NBA by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

Philadelphia 76ers (PHI) vs Toronto Raptors (TOR) Possible Starting XI:

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Tobias Harris, F- Danny Green, C- Joel Embiid, G- James Harden, G- Tyrese Maxey

Toronto Raptors Predicted Starting Line-up: F- Pascal Siakam, F-OG Anunoby, C- Khem Birch, G- Gary Trent Jr., G- Fred VanVleet

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.