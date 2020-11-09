Philadelphia Wins Supporters' Shield With 2-0 Win Over Revs

CHESTER, Pa.: Sergio Santos and Cory Burke both scored and Philadelphia captured its first-ever Supporters’ Shield with a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Sunday.

The Union had a chance to secure the trophy last weekend, but a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew put the celebration on hold. Philadelphia was in a tie Toronto FC for the prize heading into Sunday’s Decision Day.

But Toronto fell 2-1 to the Red Bulls, and Philadelphia (14-4-5) finished with 47 points to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

The boys put a lot of work into this season and then obviously today to win it on our home field in front of our fans is special. The club’s first trophy which is always the hardest one to get, Philadelphia coach Jim Curtain said.

The Union will wait for the results of the play-in matches to learn their first opponent in the playoffs.

Philadelphia had the good fortune of playing the final regular season match at Subaru Park, where the team was 9-0-0 during the regular season. A limited number of fans were in the stands for Sunday’s match.

New England (8-7-8) will face Montreal in the play-in round.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead into the break after Santos scored on a shot that rebounded off the crossbar and landed at his feet in the 42nd minute. Burke added a goal for the Union in the 69th minute.

The Union had already clinched a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League. Toronto was only eligible to secure a spot by winning the Canadian Championship.

